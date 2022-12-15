MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) announces the incorporation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, VIA HFR – VIA TGF Inc. (VIA HFR), to manage the development and delivery for the new High Frequency Rail (HFR) project and act as a dedicated project office.

VIA Rail has also appointed three founding directors to VIA HFR's Board of Directors. Robert Prichard will serve as Chair of VIA HFR's board, while Marie-José Nadeau will serve as Vice Chair and Robert Fonberg will be the third founding director.

"These three talented Canadians bring a combination of strategic leadership skills, and experience in the private and public sectors, large-scale infrastructure projects and the transportation industry, to steer VIA HFR towards the successful delivery of this project that will transform passenger rail service in Canada," said Françoise Bertrand, Chairperson of VIA Rail's Board of Directors.

The Government of Canada is leading the procurement process to select a private development partner for the HFR project.

For more information we invite you to consult the website hfr-tgf.ca.

