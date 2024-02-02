MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) proudly announces its recognition by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Employers 2024. This prestigious accolade serves as a testament to VIA Rail's unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional work environment to its employees, including competitive and equitable compensation and benefits, a good work-life balance, training and growth opportunities.

VIA Rail secured the top position as the best employer in the air and rail passenger transportation industry. "Our outstanding employees are a close-knit community of passionate individuals who share a love for trains, travel, and a common mission of putting passengers first," said Mario Péloquin, President and CEO of VIA Rail. "They are the backbone of VIA Rail, and that is a strong motivation to continue providing the best employee experience we can."

"We believe in creating a positive employee experience and an inclusive culture that nurtures a strong sense of belonging," added Mathieu Paquette, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are committed to providing equity in our work environment, where the uniqueness of each individual is valued, empowering them to reach their full potential."

Survey Methodology

The Forbes Canada's Best Employer annual ranking is created in collaboration with market research firm Statista and based on an extensive survey of over 40,000 individuals employed by Canadian companies and institutions with a workforce of at least 500 employees. The full list is available here.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional, and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over five million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded ten Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. For more, visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

