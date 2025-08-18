OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Wildfire season is in full effect across much of Canada, and the Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians and ensuring our wildfire resilience, prevention, mitigation and recovery are best-in-call by strengthening our fire response capacity.

Today, Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced an investment of $540,300 for two projects through the Government of Canada's Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program (FMWCC) – Training Fund. The funding includes:

$335,000 to Yorkton Tribal Council in Yorkton, Saskatchewan , to support the training of 35 community members in wildland fire management, integrating traditional knowledge and cultural burning practices to address wildfire risk reduction and mitigation.

Through this investment, community members in Manitoba and Saskatchewan — two provinces that have faced severe wildfire conditions this year — will receive wildland firefighting training to enhance their communities' capacity to prepare and respond to wildfires. These investments will also equip people with the necessary skills and opportunities to pursue employment in wildland firefighting.

The addition of these 95 trainees has us on track to train over 2,800 wildland firefighters in Canada, greatly surpassing our original target of training over 1,000 community members.

Parliamentary Secretary Hogan also delivered the latest national wildfire forecast. Looking ahead, Environment and Climate Change Canada's weather forecasts point to above-average temperatures across much of Canada through August into September, with dry conditions continuing in the coming weeks, particularly in the west and north.

Based on these weather forecasts, Natural Resources Canada's modelling predicts elevated wildfire danger for August across British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories and the Prairie provinces to Ontario, as well as parts of Atlantic Canada. In September, above normal activity is expected to continue across the west.

As Canadians continue to face the impacts of wildfires, which are becoming more frequent and more intense, the Government of Canada remains committed to strengthening wildfire resilience, supporting those on the front lines and equipping communities to stay safe.

Quotes

"Wildfires pose a serious threat to the safety, health and economic well-being of communities across Canada. Today's announcement reflects our government's continued commitment to train Canadians to fight fire in their communities. This investment helps protect Canadian families, homes and the environment — now and in the future."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"As wildfires continue to threaten communities across the country, we're focused on making sure people have the support they need to stay safe. That means investing in firefighter training and helping volunteers build the skills to respond quickly and effectively. It's one part of our plan to build stronger, more-resilient communities across Canada."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Firefighters across Canada are showing extraordinary courage as they work to protect lives, homes, businesses and communities from devastating wildfires. Their bravery is saving lives and supporting impacted communities across the country. These fires are a direct and growing consequence of climate change — becoming more frequent, more intense and more destructive every year. That's why strengthening local firefighting capacity is essential to protecting the places we call home. Projects like this are critical as we confront the escalating threat of climate change together."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Yorkton Tribal Council's participation in this training initiative marks an important step forward in wildfire planning, response and recovery. First Nation communities are among the most vulnerable to wildfires, especially as the threat of climate change grows stronger. First Nations are the only people who, with the combination of their traditional knowledge and access to specialized wildland firefighting training, will be able to secure and promote resilient communities across their territories."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Canadians are currently on the front lines protecting their communities and neighbours from wildfires across the country. Through today's announcement, we're strengthening local firefighting capacity by investing in the training of new volunteers and community members. By investing in and delivering firefighting training, more people will be equipped to protect lives and respond to the growing threat of wildfires."

Corey Hogan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The Rural Municipality of Piney thanks Natural Resources Canada for its generous support, which will greatly enhance our firefighting capabilities and empower our volunteer firefighters through vital training. This funding arrives at a critical time, as our region and province face increasing wildfire risks driven by a changing climate and more-frequent forest fires. In partnership with Buffalo Point First Nation, we are building a stronger, safer and more-resilient community prepared to meet these growing challenges."

Martin Van Osch

Chief Administrative Officer, the Rural Municipality of Piney, Manitoba

"As the Emergency Management Coordinator for Yorkton Tribal Council, I would like to express our extreme gratitude to Natural Resources Canada for the funding to move ahead with the project protecting our lands, especially now during one of the worst fire seasons in Saskatchewan. This funding will allow us to bring back our Indigenous cultures to preserve the landscapes and to mitigate wildfire risks and their impact within our communities."

Bonnie Austman

Emergency Management Coordinator, Yorkton Tribal Council

Quick Facts

Today's announcement is part of the federal government's FMWCC Training Fund, which is a $28-million investment to train more than 1,000 new, community-based wildland firefighters by 2028, focusing on Indigenous communities, to increase local fire management capacities and capabilities across Canada .

investment to train more than 1,000 new, community-based wildland firefighters by 2028, focusing on Indigenous communities, to increase local fire management capacities and capabilities across . The FMWCC Training Fund included a two-year pilot phase from 2022–2024 that supported 10 training projects valued at $8.2 million and helped inform the design and launch of the full Training Fund in 2024, which offered over $16 million to new applicants. The pilot supported the training of 294 firefighters and 116 fire guardians.

and helped inform the design and launch of the full Training Fund in 2024, which offered over to new applicants. The pilot supported the training of 294 firefighters and 116 fire guardians. The International Association of Fire Fighters Responding to the Interface program also upskilled 323 existing municipal structural firefighters.

The FMWCC Equipment Fund was also launched in 2022 to support provinces and territories to purchase specialized wildfire firefighting equipment including personal protective equipment, vehicles, mobile units, hoses, pumps and enhanced communications equipment, many of which were used to combat wildfires last season.

Through the FMWCC Equipment Fund, 12 agreements were signed with eligible jurisdictions, representing a total funding commitment of $254.3 million over five years.

over five years. Visit Canada.ca/wildfires for a complete list of links to various federal supports for individuals impacted by wildfires.

