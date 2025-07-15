HALIFAX, NS, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) marked a historic milestone today at its Halifax Station, celebrating 120 years of continuous service by The Ocean, Canada's oldest named passenger train. For more than a century, The Ocean has served as a vital link for communities across the Maritimes, carrying generations of Canadians and their stories across beautiful landscapes.

"This isn't just a train, it's a thread that's woven together families, communities, and memories for 120 years," said Jonathan Goldbloom, Chairperson of VIA Rail's Board of Directors. "From soldiers leaving for war, to families reuniting at the holidays, to students heading off to start new chapters, The Ocean has carried them all. Today we honour that proud legacy and renew our commitment to keeping Canadians connected for generations to come."

The celebration comes as VIA Rail undertakes the most significant modernization in its history, following the Government of Canada's historic investment in 2024 to renew VIA Rail's Pan-Canadian fleet. This transformative project will deliver modern, accessible, and sustainable trains to passengers across the country: from Halifax to Vancouver, and to the remote and northern communities that rely on passenger rail service.

"This new fleet isn't just about replacing trains from the 1950s; it's about creating the kind of passenger experience Canadians deserve in the 21st century," said Mario Péloquin, President and CEO of VIA Rail. "Comfortable. Accessible. Energy-efficient. These investments will ensure that the next generation can create cherished memories on The Ocean and all our iconic routes."

The restoration of Halifax Station, unveiled as part of the anniversary festivities, embodies this balance of honouring the past while preparing for the future.

"This anniversary reminds us that while our tracks may be made of steel, what we're really building is connection: between people, communities, and this country we all share," added Goldbloom.

As part of today's event, VIA Rail invited families, train enthusiasts, and Halifax residents to tour The Ocean and explore its historic and modern offerings.

"Passenger rail has a bright future in this country," said Péloquin. "And we're proud to help shape it, with our partners, our employees, and most of all, our passengers."

For 120 years, The Ocean has been a symbol of resilience, connection, and Canadian ingenuity. With the largest fleet renewal in its history now underway, VIA Rail is laying the tracks for an even more sustainable and inclusive future for passenger rail from coast to coast to coast.

Quote

"The Ocean is a vital link connecting communities, supporting local economies, and driving regional development. Investments in modern, accessible rail service are helping to strengthen economic opportunities and build a more connected, resilient Canada."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

To access the media kit follow this link.

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2024 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en .

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

Information: [email protected]