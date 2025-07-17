Renewed contracts for 2,500 employees include annual wage increases and enhanced working conditions.

MONTRÉAL, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is proud to announce the ratification of new three-year collective agreements with Unifor's Council 4000 and Local 100, covering approximately 2,500 employees nationwide.

The agreements were approved by a majority of unionized employees and cover the period from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2027. They provide a framework for stability, collaboration, and continued excellence in service delivery for Canadians.

"These agreements represent a significant step forward for VIA Rail and our teams," said Mathieu Paquette, Chief Communications and Human Resources Officer at VIA Rail. "They reaffirm our shared commitment to building a workplace where employees feel valued and supported, while positioning us to continue delivering the safe, reliable, and accessible service our passengers count on every day."

Key highlights of the agreements include:

A 3% annual wage increase for each of the next three years (2025, 2026, and 2027)

Enhanced working conditions and improved benefits across all agreements

Paquette added: "We are grateful to our Unifor partners for their collaboration throughout this process, and to our negotiating teams for their dedication and professionalism. Together, we are laying the groundwork for a stronger future that benefits our employees, our passengers, and the communities we serve from coast to coast."

The ratification of these agreements provides crucial stability for VIA Rail as it continues to modernize its operations and adapt to the evolving needs of travellers across Canada.

