GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Flight attendants play a critical role in keeping Canadian passengers and airline crew safe as they travel. They deserve to be compensated and treated fairly at all times. The Government of Canada is aware of the concerning allegations regarding the working conditions and pay of federally regulated flight attendants. The government is committed to protecting workers and supporting productive and fair workplaces.

Today, the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Patty Hajdu, announced the launch of a probe on unpaid work in the airline sector. As expeditiously as possible, the consultations will look at whether flight attendants are being paid in a manner that, at minimum, meets the requirements of the Canada Labour Code. The government will be reaching out to targeted stakeholders to begin the engagement process.

Once the consultation closes, the results will be analyzed and a What We Heard Report will be prepared and published online.

The Government of Canada will always support workers and ensure that everyone has fair and safe workplaces.

Quote

"Flight attendants should be paid for the work that they do. The allegations of unpaid work in the airline sector are deeply concerning - we will be digging into this and will find out what is at the root of these allegations – because nobody should work for free."

– Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister Responsible for FedNor, Patty Hajdu

Related Products

Statement from Minister Hajdu

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]