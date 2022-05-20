MONTRÉAL, May 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the announcement by the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, of the resignation of VIA Rail Canada's (VIA Rail) President and Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia Garneau, the Board of Directors would like to acknowledge the work accomplished during Ms. Garneau's term.

"The bulk of Cynthia Garneau's tenure was during the pandemic; she faced extraordinary challenges while never losing sight of our ambitious modernization program and the well-being of our employees. On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Management Committee, and all VIA Rail employees, I sincerely thank her for her contribution and wish her all the best for the future," said Françoise Bertrand, Chairperson of VIA Rail's Board of Directors.

"After three wonderful years of diverse achievements, exciting challenges, and enriching encounters, I leave VIA Rail with a sense of accomplishment. I had given myself the objective to obtain confirmation for the HFR project, and with the procurement process now underway, my train has arrived at its destination. It will now be up to another driver to lead the organization through the next steps. I would especially like to thank my collaborators on the management team, the members of the Board of directors, and all VIA Rail employees for their profound commitment to this great organization and its mission," said Cynthia Garneau.

Françoise Bertrand, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, announced that Martin R Landry, Chief Commercial Affairs Officer, who has been in the position for the past eight years, will ensure business continuity.

"Martin R Landry has the full confidence of the Board of Directors and his colleagues. His expertise will be extremely valuable as service resumes across the country in June and we are finally able to fully play our role as the national passenger rail service and continue to do what we do best: serve Canadians from coast to coast," concluded Françoise Bertrand.

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional, and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019.

