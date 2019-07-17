Two Montérégie SMEs will be able to pursue their growth with the help of funding from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

The Government of Canada awards a total of $600,000 in funding to Industrie Gastronomique Cascajares and Mareiwa Café Colombien

SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, July 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Industrie Gastronomique Cascajares Inc. and Mareiwa Café Colombien Inc. will be able to pursue their growth with the help of a total of $600,000 in repayable contributions from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

Industrie Gastronomique Cascajares will receive $350,000 in funding to acquire and install new production equipment and make leasehold improvements. The project will allow the company to grow by enhancing its production capacity and developing new business markets.

Mareiwa Café Colombien will use the $250,000 contribution from CED to acquire specialized production equipment, support new product development and implement an initial Quebec marketing strategy.

The funding was announced today by Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development. The Government of Canada assistance will allow the recipient businesses to achieve their set objectives. Their respective projects will generate a total investment of almost $3 million and will create seven jobs in the Montérégie region.

The Government of Canada is committed to creating close partnerships with Quebec businesses to support their efforts to innovate and increase their productivity and competitiveness, and to contribute to the economic vitality of the regions, job creation and the improvement of citizens' quality of life.

Quotes

"I am thrilled with this funding from the Government of Canada, which has chosen to focus on the innovative capacity and commitment to growth of Industrie Gastronomique Cascajares and Mareiwa Café Colombien, two agri-food sector businesses which have made a name for themselves in a constantly evolving market. Their drive, boldness and sense of innovation contributes to the economic vitality of the Montérégie region."

Rémi Massé, MP for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"Our government is giving Canadian businesses the means to become more competitive and to thrive in the global economy. The funding announced today is in line with Canada's competitive advantages generated through the productivity enhancement of Industrie Gastronomique Cascajares and Mareiwa Café Colombien, and will boost economic growth. It will also create good jobs for middle-class Canadians."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

