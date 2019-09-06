Transport Canada invests in road safety

OTTAWA, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to improving road safety and keeping Canadians safe, which is why it invests in new safety initiatives that can make a difference.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced amendments to the Road Safety Transfer Payment Program that will provide up to $43.2 million over three years, dedicated to road safety. This is an increase of $30 million over previous levels.

The amendments will allow Transport Canada to fund projects that:

Promote road safety;

Reduce road-related collisions, injuries, and fatalities; and

Encourage harmonization with provincial and territorial road safety initiatives.

The increased funding also establishes a new way for Transport Canada to fund and support the design, testing, and integration of safety-enhancing automated and connected vehicle technologies, as well as the development of national regulations.

In addition to providing funding to provincial and territorial governments, the amended program makes funding available to non-governmental organizations, academia, and safety organizations to support road safety objectives.

"When we improve road safety, everyone benefits. New road safety initiatives can be costly to develop, so this funding helps new projects start sooner, meaning a faster return on safety benefits. Good road safety ideas can come at the federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal levels, as well as by non-governmental organizations. The Government of Canada recognizes this, and I'm proud that Budget 2019 is making funds available for these types of worthwhile projects."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Since the Road Safety Transfer Program began in 2007, over $105 million in funding has gone to the Provinces and Territories.

in funding has gone to the Provinces and Territories. The program provided a set $4.4 million dollars each year from 2007 to 2018. Budget 2019 increased funding by $30 million over the next three years.

