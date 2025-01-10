Pause of the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles Program

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is dedicated to supporting Canada's transition to net-zero emissions, including accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles. This is why Transport Canada introduced the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) Program in 2019.

The iZEV Program has been a huge success. Over 546,000 vehicles have been incented through this program since it began, helping Canada reach a new ZEV market share of 11.7% in 2023, a significant increase from 3.1% in 2019. New ZEV market share reached 14.2% in the first three quarters of 2024, including a new record high of 16.5% in the third quarter of 2024.

The iZEV Program was scheduled to pause on March 31, 2025, or once all the available funding has been accessed by Canadians. Canadians will benefit from incentives until Program funds are exhausted.

Canadian businesses and organizations purchasing or leasing zero-emission trucks can continue to benefit from the Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles (iMHZEV) Program, which continues until March 31, 2026, subject to funding availability.

"I am delighted to see the success of the iZEV Program. Since 2015, our Government has been committed to building a greener economy and combatting climate change. We will continue to engage with industry, environmental groups, and across jurisdictions to foster collaboration in decarbonizing the country's transportation sector and becoming a global leader in zero-emission vehicles."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

