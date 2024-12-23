OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, officially cleared Santa for his annual flight around the world. The Minister first made sure that all the conditions were ideal for a successful trip. With the holiday season right around the corner, the Minister also extended her best wishes.

Minister Anand carried out her responsibilities, engaging with her elves and reviewing several key documents to prepare for the busy holiday travel season. This work culminated with the approval of Santa's flight plan. Minister Anand also met with Santa for the first time since she became Minister of Transport. Transport Canada works to ensure safe and smooth travel across the country during this festive period and wishes all Canadians a safe and happy holiday season.

Quote

"I am delighted to authorize Santa's travel in Canadian airspace as part of my duties as Minister of Transport and Internal Trade. I would like to take this opportunity to wish all Canadians a Merry Christmas and a joyful holiday season!"

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Quick facts

You can follow Santa and his reindeer on the NORAD website and on X (Twitter) by following #NoradTracksSanta.

The rules don't just apply to Santa! If you plan to fly your drone at night, make sure you know the safety rules for drones. Your drone must be equipped with lights to avoid scaring the reindeer or worse, colliding with Santa's sled or other aircraft. If you don't fly your drone safely, you may be added to Santa's naughty list!

Related link

Visit Transport Canada's website.

Subscribe to e-news and follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

Other formats

Contact us for an alternative format for this release.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Contacts: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613 993-0055