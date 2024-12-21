OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Transport Canada

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, issued the following statement:

"I am pleased that the Canadian Transportation Agency's proposed amendments to the Air Passenger Protection Regulations were published in Part I of the Canada Gazette on December 21, 2024, for a 75-day public comment period.

"The proposed amendments seek to protect passengers when air travel does not go as planned by clarifying, simplifying and strengthening Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations. The goal of these proposed amendments is to make the regulations clearer for both travellers and air carriers. The proposed amendments eliminate grey zones and ambiguity about when passengers are owed compensation, which will ensure quicker resolutions for passengers.

"The government welcomes the participation of passengers, airlines, airports, civil society and all Canadians in the public consultation. After this consultation, the final regulations will be published in the Canada Gazette, Part II.

"We will work to reach the right balance between protecting the rights of passengers and promoting a competitive air sector. Together, I am confident we will find that balance."

Visit Transport Canada's website.

Subscribe to e-news or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

Alternative formats

Contact us for an alternative format of this news release.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Contacts: Laurent de Casanove, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]