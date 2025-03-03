VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - For generations, British Columbia's waterways have been vital to coastal Indigenous communities, sustaining traditional and cultural activities on the water, like fishing and harvesting wildlife. To advance Reconciliation and address concerns from Indigenous communities along the Trans Mountain Expansion Project marine shipping route, the Government of Canada launched the Marine Safety Equipment and Training (MSET) Initiative in October 2020.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced funding of $2.3 million to improve vessel safety for 12 Indigenous communities to improve vessel safety through the MSET Initiative. The Ucluelet First Nation, Uchucklesaht Tribe (Maa-nulth), Snuneymuxw First Nation, Ditidaht First Nation, Halalt First Nation, and Toquaht Nation (Maa-nulth) are among the communities receiving funding to purchase marine safety equipment and provide training to community members.

This funding will help ensure these Indigenous communities have the equipment to navigate through traditional waterways, enabling them to preserve and pass on important cultural Knowledge to their community.

Since the program's launch, marine safety equipment has been purchased and installed on 246 vessels, and 359 community members have received marine training across 19 Indigenous communities. Eligible Indigenous communities can apply for MSET Initiative funding until December 31, 2025, or until all funds are fully allocated.

Quote

"With the Marine Safety Equipment and Training Initiative, we can learn from Indigenous Peoples to protect our coasts and take important steps towards advancing Reconciliation. Indigenous communities across British Columbia will have safer vessels and training to safely navigate waters."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Quick facts

The Marine Safety Equipment and Training Initiative is one of a series of accommodation measures that were established to address the concerns of potentially affected Indigenous groups along the Trans Mountain Expansion project route. It is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring a safe marine environment.

commitment to ensuring a safe marine environment. The Trans Mountain Expansion Project in British Columbia is an important driver in Canada's economy. It provided well-paying jobs, training, compensation and contracting to Indigenous Peoples.

is an important driver in economy. It provided well-paying jobs, training, compensation and contracting to Indigenous Peoples. The MSET Initiative provides funding up to $220,000 per eligible community and allows for flexibility to provide additional funds where needs are demonstrated. For more information, Indigenous communities can contact the Marine Safety Equipment and Training Initiative at: [email protected] .

per eligible community and allows for flexibility to provide additional funds where needs are demonstrated. For more information, Indigenous communities can contact the Marine Safety Equipment and Training Initiative at: . Funding is open to the following Indigenous groups: Musqueam Indian Band Squamish Nation Tsawwassen First Nation Tsleil-Waututh Nation Cowichan Tribes Halalt First Nation Lake Cowichan First Nation Lyackson First Nation Penelakut Tribe Snaw-naw-as (Nanoose) First Nation Snuneymuxw ( Nanaimo ) First Nation Stz'uminus ( Chemainus ) First Nation Pacheedaht First Nation Toquaht Nation (Maa-nulth) Esquimalt Nation Malahat Nation Pauquachin First Nation Scia'new (Beecher Bay) Indian Band Semiahmoo First Nation Songhees (Lekwungen) Nation Tsartlip First Nation Tsawout First Nation Tseycum First Nation T'Sou-ke First Nation Ditidaht First Nation Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k'tles7et'h' First Nations (Maa-nulth) Huu-ay-aht First Nations (Maa-nulth) Uchucklesaht Tribe (Maa-nulth) Ucluelet First Nation (Maa-nulth)



Associated Links

Visit Transport Canada's website.

Subscribe to e-news or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

Alternative formats

Contact us for an alternative format of this news release.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Laura Scaffidi, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]