OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Trade infrastructure and transportation corridors enable Canada to get its products to global markets. That is why the Government of Canada is making investments to open new potential markets through the Arctic and secure reliable surface transportation through northern Manitoba.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Honourable Terry Duguid, on behalf of the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, announced an investment of $175 million over five years to support operations and maintenance of the Hudson Bay Railway (HBR) and pre-development activities at the Port of Churchill, owned by Arctic Gateway Group (AGG).

AGG is a partnership of 29 First Nations and 12 isolated communities served by HBR in Northern Manitoba. The Hudson Bay Railway is critical to Indigenous reconciliation, connecting communities, and economic development, including the development of critical minerals and tourism, in northern Manitoba. Both the HBR and the Port of Churchill play an important role in ensuring supplies reach northern Manitoba and Nunavut.

Canada is strongest when we are united. There should be one Canadian economy, not thirteen. Creating one Canadian economy will create higher paying jobs, improve affordability, and strengthen our national security.

"Now, more than ever, it's important to make critical investments in Canadian infrastructure to bolster economic development in Canada's Northern regions. The Hudson Bay Railway and Port of Churchill are important transportation corridors that serve the needs of Indigenous and Northern communities, and this new funding will connect more Canadians and grow our economy."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"We need to make the most of all of Canada's infrastructure and ports to build a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy. The Arctic and Northern Manitoba represent a huge untapped economic potential. We're ensuring that the Hudson's Bay Railway receives reliable funding to send a strong message to the private sector that it can count on this railway and the Port of Churchill for business. This investment will help move both people and goods, ensuring supplies reach First Nations and remote communities in Northern Manitoba, while also driving our economic growth."

The Honourable Terry Duguid

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

"Canadian products are among the world's very best. To secure our prosperity, we need to invest in Canada and enhance our ability to get our products to global markets. The partnership and investment in Arctic Gateway Group will expand our trade capacity, which will benefit the entire prairie region."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

The following funding starting in 2025-26 will be shared between Transport Canada and Prairies Economic Development Canada: In total, $125 million will go towards the continued operations and maintenance of the Hudson Bay Railway over five years through Transport Canada's Remote Passenger Rail Program. This funding is to be offset by $43.8 million previously announced in the Fall Economic Statement 2024. $50 million for the pre-development activities at the Port of Churchill over five years will be administered by Prairies Economic Development Canada.

The Hudson Bay Railway is the only surface transportation option that is available year-round between several remote and Indigenous communities in Northern Manitoba from The Pas to Churchill . It also links the Port of Churchill , Canada's only deep-water Arctic port, to the North American transportation network. Maintaining this railway link is fundamental to securing our Arctic, protecting good jobs, transporting essential supplies, and ensuring residents can get to where they need to go.

from to . It also links the Port of , only deep-water Arctic port, to the North American transportation network. Maintaining this railway link is fundamental to securing our Arctic, protecting good jobs, transporting essential supplies, and ensuring residents can get to where they need to go. This funding will support nation-building infrastructure and ensure that HBR rail services continue to meet the needs of remote northern and Indigenous communities with limited/no road access. Port pre-development investments would aim to maintain safety/security of the infrastructure and support potential increased private sector investment and partnerships with the HBR/Port owners.

The funding announced today will contribute to local business growth, including job creation and security. Opportunities will expand trade, mining, forestry and tourism. Like Churchill , an internationally recognized tourist destination, many of the First Nations along the rail line have year-round natural attractions and cultural industries that are in high demand.

