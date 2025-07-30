OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - "Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution – an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security.

For decades, it was hoped that this outcome would be achieved as part of a peace process built around a negotiated settlement between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority.

Regrettably, this approach is no longer tenable. Prospects for a two-state solution have been steadily and gravely eroded, including by:

The pervasive threat of Hamas terrorism to Israel and its people, culminating in the heinous terrorist attack of October 7, 2023 , and Hamas' longstanding violent rejection of Israel's right to exist and a two-state solution.

and its people, culminating in the heinous terrorist attack of , and Hamas' longstanding violent rejection of right to exist and a two-state solution. The accelerated settlement building across the West Bank and East Jerusalem , while settler violence against Palestinians has soared.

and , while settler violence against Palestinians has soared. Actions such as the E1 Settlement Plan and this month's vote by the Knesset calling for the annexation of the West Bank .

. The ongoing failure by the Israeli government to prevent the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza , with impeded access to food and other essential humanitarian supplies.

The deepening suffering of civilians leaves no room for delay in co-ordinated international action to support peace, security, and the dignity of all human life. Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism, and honouring their innate desire for the peaceful co-existence of Israeli and Palestinian states as the only roadmap for a secure and prosperous future.

For these reasons, Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025.

This intention is predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to much-needed reforms, including the commitments by Palestinian Authority President Abbas to fundamentally reform its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state. Canada will increase its efforts in supporting strong, democratic governance in Palestine and the contributions of its people to a more peaceful and hopeful future.

We reiterate that Hamas must immediately release all hostages taken in the horrific terrorist attack of October 7; that Hamas must disarm; and that Hamas must play no role in the future governance of Palestine. Canada will always steadfastly support Israel's existence as an independent state in the Middle East living in peace and security. Any path to lasting peace for Israel also requires a viable and stable Palestinian state, and one that recognizes Israel's inalienable right to security and peace.

Canada has already committed over $340 million in humanitarian aid to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza including $30 million in new funding to help address the needs of Palestinian civilians, and $10 million to support the Palestinian Authority's role in stabilizing and governing the West Bank. We are working with our allies to deliver immediate assistance to those in dire need.

We will intensify our efforts with our international partners to develop a credible peace plan that establishes governance and security arrangements for Palestine and ensures the delivery of humanitarian aid at the necessary scale to Gaza. Canada will be a constructive partner in building a just, meaningful, and lasting peace in the region, and a future that respects the dignity, security, and aspirations of all Palestinians and Israelis."

