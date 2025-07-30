OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

The leaders discussed the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza. Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada's commitment to a two-state solution – an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security.

Prime Minister Carney shared Canada's intention to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025. He indicated that this intention is predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to much-needed reforms, including the commitments by Palestinian Authority President Abbas to fundamentally reform its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state. Prime Minister Carney welcomed President Abbas' commitment to these reforms.

The Prime Minister informed the President that Canada will increase its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, and work closely with regional allies toward this goal.

