OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nations, Métis, and Inuit share ties to Canada's oceans and waterways that span generations. Through Canada's Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada works closely with Indigenous Peoples and coastal regions to build connected communities while collaborating to protect, preserve, and restore our oceans and waterways.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, announced an investment of up to $57.8 million for 15 projects through the Oceans Protection Plan's Safety Equipment and Basic Marine Infrastructure in Northern Communities Initiative. This funding will allow Arctic and Northern coastal communities to expand storage facilities and upgrade sealift area infrastructure to improve the safety and efficiency of local sealift and resupply operations. An estimated 47 Northern communities will benefit from this investment, creating local jobs, building stronger supply chains, improving marine safety, and reducing environmental risks.

The Government of Canada is committed to working meaningfully with First Nations, Métis, and Inuit, and coastal communities in delivering the Oceans Protection Plan and respecting the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, experts, academia, and governments work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results for Canadians. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan is keeping our oceans and coasts healthy, advancing reconciliation, and building a cleaner future for our children and grandchildren.

"Resupply and sealift operations are absolutely essential for Northern communities. By investing in these upgrades and expansions, we can help support their needs, strengthen local economies and meet the increasing demands for essential goods."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Funding is provided through the Oceans Protection Plan's Safety Equipment and Basic Marine Infrastructure in Northern Communities Initiative. The Initiative helps northern communities protect their communities and livelihoods with a marine safety system that is better positioned to prevent and respond to marine safety and pollution incidents.

The 47 potential communities benefiting from today's announcement are in: Newfoundland and Labrador (up to 4 communities) Quebec (up to 13 communities) Nunavut (up to 23 communities) Northwest Territories (up to 7 communities)

Since its launch in 2016, the Oceans Protection Plan is further strengthening Canada's marine safety by: Making shipping safer and improving how we prevent and respond to marine incidents. Increasing protections for our marine ecosystems from the impacts of shipping. Strengthening the role Indigenous Peoples have in how their traditional coasts and waterways are managed. Contributing to lasting reconciliation and cooperative relations between government, industry and Indigenous Peoples.

