OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders discussed the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, emphasizing the need for international co-operation to ensure peace and security in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Carney acknowledged President Macron's efforts to advance progress on a two-state solution, including by recently convening the United Nations High-Level Conference on a Two-State Solution with Saudi Arabia. The leaders discussed next steps, building on the commitments made at the conference this week.

Prime Minister Carney informed President Macron that Canada will increase its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. The leaders agreed to work closely together, alongside the E3 and other allies, toward this goal.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]