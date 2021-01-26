Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants close to $3 million to help four organizations maintain their activities and invest in their tourism facilities.

QUÉBEC, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Around the world, tourism was one of the first industries affected by the pandemic; it will also be one of the last to be able to return to full working order. A pillar of the Canadian economy that generates $102 billion a year and represents 4% of all jobs (or the equivalent of 1.8 million workers), tourism is a major vector to diversify and develop the economy.

Entrepreneurs in this sector— composed mostly of SMEs—have demonstrated resiliency, creativity and adaptability since the crisis began. To support them, the Government of Canada, through Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), is signalling its presence with investments of $2,856,981 to boost tourism in the Québec and Chaudière-Appalaches regions.

Investing in tourism attractions in Québec and Chaudière-Appalaches regions

Once conditions are favourable, the country's economic recovery can only happen with the support of the tourism sector. To be ready to welcome tourists, we must continue to invest in regional attractions and establishments. With this in mind, the Member of Parliament for Québec for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Joël Lightbound, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced Government of Canada financial support for Événements GPCQM, the Communauté allemande Québec organization and the Club Sportif Appalaches.

Details on the assistance provided by CED under the Quebec Economic Development Program are as follows:

Événements GPCQM, $2,106,196 . CED's contribution aims to support the marketing of the 2021 and 2022 Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal. It also covered a portion of the fees committed to in organizing the 2020 event, which was cancelled due to COVID-19. This assistance will enable the organization to maintain over 150 jobs needed to hold these events.

. CED's contribution aims to support the marketing of the 2021 and 2022 Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal. It also covered a portion of the fees committed to in organizing the 2020 event, which was cancelled due to COVID-19. This assistance will enable the organization to maintain over 150 jobs needed to hold these events. Communauté allemande Québec, $170,000 . CED's support focuses on the purchase and production of artistic and multimedia material for the organization's Christmas market, the Jardins de Noël allemand. The acquisitions will be able to be reused in future markets.

. CED's support focuses on the purchase and production of artistic and multimedia material for the organization's Christmas market, the Jardins de Noël allemand. The acquisitions will be able to be reused in future markets. Club Sportif Appalaches, $80,785 . CED's contribution will enable the purchase of new grooming equipment for the mechanical maintenance of the club's cross-country ski trails.

Helping tourism organizations make it through the crisis

Since the start of the crisis, the Government of Canada has been supporting organizations in the tourism industry, including through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF), deployed in Quebec by CED and its collaborators. As a reminder, the RRRF has made it possible to provide funding and technical support to businesses and organizations to help them maintain their activities. In this way, with the help of Sociétés d'aide au développement des collectivités (SADCs), Centres d'aide aux entreprises (CAEs) and PME MTL, 1167 organizations in Quebec's tourism sector have received contributions through the RRRF totalling over $44 million. Thanks to this measure, some 9400 jobs have been maintained.

In this way, Vaolo was able to count on $500,000 in support to maintain its activities, creating seven jobs in Québec.

The tourism industry, which plays a crucial role in the economic, social and cultural life of communities, represents an essential link in regional economic development. Through this support, the Government of Canada is attesting to its commitment to prepare the field for after the pandemic with a view to rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"I am delighted that the Government of Canada is supporting businesses and organizations in the tourism industry in the Québec and Chaudière-Appalaches regions in these crucial times. We must seize this opportunity to rethink the sector's products, services and processes. Quebecers will have the chance to test these new ideas and, who knows, to become ambassadors of our region when the time comes to reopen national and international tourism!"

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"The CED assistance announced today highlights our willingness to support the tourism industry and our commitment to Canadian businesses, organizations and citizens in these difficult times. The financial contributions granted to Événements GPCQM, theCommunauté allemande Québec organization, the Club Sportif AppalachesandVaolo are very good news for the Québec and Chaudière-Appalaches regions and their attractiveness. Thanks to Government of Canada investments in the tourism industry, we are ensuring we will be ready to receive tourists from home, and then from around the world when the situation allows it!"

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and President of the Treasury Board

"The tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and the Government of Canada is committed to accompanying key players as they prepare to rebound vigorously after the economic crisis. We have been here since the start of this unprecedented situation, with concrete measures, and we will be here to support tourism as the health situation evolves. We must plan the economic recovery, which can only happen with the contribution of players in the tourism community, so that we can get off to a new start together and be stronger and more resilient."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"The tourism industry in the Québec region may have been shaken up in 2020, but our destination is, and will always be, a warm, authentic, active, enticing city. Even if we had to keep a distance from one another over the past year, a practice that will continue over the coming months, we are hopeful that we will soon see Canadians from outside the Québec region again. Today, the Office du tourisme de Québec thanks the Government of Canada for investing in the recovery of Québec's tourism industry."

Benoît Pigeon, Director, Office du tourisme de Québec

"I salute our governments' efforts to listen to and support our tourism industry in these difficult times. The Canadian tourism industry was at its peak in 2019 before the pandemic hit, and it will rebound in the coming years and become even better. For the Chaudière-Appalaches region, the next few years will provide opportunities to launch a tourism offering that will contribute to Canadians' quality of life and our region's economy. Thank you to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, who has always supported our industry, and bravo to L'Islet's Club Sportif Appalaches as it continues to develop its excellent outdoor activities."

Richard Moreau, Chief Executive Officer, Tourisme Chaudière-Appalaches

Quick facts

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.





The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.





, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Recognizing the importance of the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) in supporting local tourism businesses, the Government of Canada proposed as part of the Fall Economic Statement ( November 2020 ) an additional $500 million for RDAs.





proposed as part of the Fall Economic Statement ( ) an additional for RDAs. Total funding for the RRRF sits at over $2 billion , and at least 25% of this amount will be granted to boost local tourism businesses, representing over $500 million in support to kickstart tourism by June 2021 .

Associated links

