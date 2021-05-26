The City of Gaspé will go ahead with its heritage promotion project in Rivière-au-Renard that will create 10 jobs.

GASPÉ, QC, May 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Since the start of the crisis, tourism businesses have demonstrated their resilience, patience, creativity and adaptability. These businesses, which normally employ the equivalent of almost two million workers across the country and generate about $100 billion in annual revenue, have been feeling the effects of the pandemic for over a year now.

As a major driver of diversification and economic development, the tourism sector will be a key player in the economic recovery. Through CED, the Government of Canada is renewing its support for the industry and is stepping up to the plate with new investments in Quebec's tourism attractions and establishments.

With this in mind, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, together with the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, today announced $2.7 million in financial support for the City of Gaspé. This non-repayable contribution will allow the city to acquire equipment, build infrastructure and implement a multimedia concept as part of the development of a new tourism attraction to promote Rivière-au-Renard's heritage as the coastal fishing capital of Quebec.

The tourism industry plays a crucial economic, social and cultural role in communities and is an essential part of regional economic development. The Government of Canada has been at the industry's side since the beginning of the crisis and has demonstrated its commitment to preparing the way for the post-pandemic period so that the regions will be ready to welcome tourists once the right conditions are in place.

Quotes

"We know that the tourism industry has been hard hit by the pandemic, and our government is committed to helping the sector's key players so that they are ready to make a strong comeback after the crisis. We have been there with concrete measures since the beginning of this unprecedented situation, and we will continue to be there to support tourism as the health situation evolves. The economic recovery of the Gaspésie region relies on the contribution of its tourism stakeholders. We will always be there for our small businesses and the tourism industry in our regions; thanks to you we will be able to bounce back stronger and more resilient."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's funding announced today highlights our promise to support the tourism industry and our commitment to businesses, organizations and Canadians in these difficult times. The financial contribution awarded to the City of Gaspé is excellent news for the Gaspésie region and its attractiveness. With the help of Government of Canada investments in the tourism industry, we will be ready to welcome tourists both from Quebec and all around the world once the situation permits."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

Quick facts

CED is the key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.





. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations and the regions of prepare for the economy of tomorrow. The success of the economic recovery will depend, among other things, on as many Canadians as possible getting vaccinated. For more information: Vaccines for COVID-19.





Funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that hold promise for the future.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]