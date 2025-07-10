Exhibition celebrates major art donations of $9 million to the National Gallery of Canada by Winnipeg collector and philanthropist Michael Nesbitt

OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) proudly presents THINGS WHICH ARE PER SE CONTINUOUS: The Michael Nesbitt Collection, Winnipeg, an exhibition opening July 11 and running until December 14, 2025. The show celebrates the extraordinary generosity of Winnipeg businessman and philanthropist Michael Nesbitt, a distinguished patron of the National Gallery of Canada Foundation. Nesbitt's transformative donations since 2022 have enriched the NGC's collection with artworks valued at $9 million by 13 international artists. A selection of 11 works, including eight recently gifted to the Gallery, are gathered in the exhibition. Together, the presentation creates a conversation reflecting on influence, legacy and the art of collecting, particularly in relation to Minimalism and Conceptual Art movements of the 20th century.

"Thank you so much to Michael for the incredible art he's donated to the NGC over the years. I'm referring to the important works by Frank Bowling, Theaster Gates and Anne Truitt, to name but three," said Jean-François Bélisle, Director and CEO, National Gallery of Canada. "But where I think he's having the greatest impact: instigating and supporting our unique national mandate. We both share a dream of a Gallery that is active, meaningful and impactful from coast to coast to coast every year. Michael started that dream at the NGC before I arrived and we're moving full speed ahead."

An enthusiastic art collector, Nesbitt has long been interested in a broader consideration of major moments in modern and contemporary art history. Nesbitt's donations to the NGC began with the pivotal gift of British artist Frank Bowling's (b. 1934) monumental painting, Middle Passage (1970), a work that now captivatingly hangs alongside iconic pieces including the Voice of Fire (1967) and No. 16 (1957), respectively by American abstract painters Barnett Newman and Mark Rothko in the NGC's Dr. Shirley L. Thomson Gallery. In addition to the artworks presented in the exhibition, Nesbitt has also gifted pieces by the storied African American artist Mary Lovelace O'Neal (b. 1942) and the painting Untitled (Beaver Dam) (2021) by New York-based Cy Gavin (b. 1985), which is presently on view in the Contemporary galleries.

"It is important for those who can to support our Canadian cultural institutions, and there is no better example than the National Gallery of Canada," said Michael Nesbitt. "With its superb collection housed in an international recognized architectural structure and shared through the country, the Gallery is a national treasure. My wish is that others will follow my example and contribute to enhance this incredible collection for generations to come."

This donation allows the Gallery to present a more nuanced story of key artistic movements of the 20th-century, including Minimalism and Conceptual Art. In this regard, the show draws on important works, from the NGC's collection, by key luminaries associated with these traditions, including Agnes Martin (1912–2004), Donald Judd (1928–1994) and Richard Tuttle (b. 1941). Their works are placed into dialogue with a number of Nesbitt's most recent gifts to the Gallery by Anne Truitt (1921–2004), Daniel Buren (b. 1938), Lawrence Weiner (1942–2021), and recent works by Tuttle. The continued influence of these artists and movements is explored through paintings and sculptures by Jennie C. Jones (b. 1968) and Theaster Gates (b. 1973), also donated by Nesbitt.

The exhibition's title makes reference to Lawrence Weiner's text-based work, which invokes philosophical concepts of continuity and singularity. In this context, the late artist's words might be read as a model for the act of creativity itself: a specific and intentional act interwoven within a much larger and ongoing history of art and ideas.

"I was thrilled to be able to develop this presentation that acknowledges the vision of a collector whose impulses to connect modern and contemporary art in meaningful ways aligns perfectly with our goal to work towards ever more comprehensive and representative art histories. Through this donation the Gallery adds a number of new voices to the collection that are contextualized here through a dialogue charting threads of influence, exchange—and even the occasional disagreement!—cast in and between multiple generations and perspectives," further added Jonathan Shaughnessy, Director, Curatorial Initiatives, NGC, and Curator of the exhibition.

Public program

As part of the Free Thursday Nights presented by BMO, the public will have the opportunity to Meet the Collector Michael Nesbitt on Thursday, July 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the exhibition space (in C218, Mezzanine Level). On Saturday, July 12, visitors are invited to Meet the Curator Jonathan Shaughnessy, in the exhibition space to hear his insights on the works on display. In English from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and in French from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Choose Canada this summer with the new Canada Strong Pass

From June 20 to September 2, 2025, the Canada Strong Pass offers expanded access to Canada's nature and culture across the country, helping families discover and celebrate Canada throughout the summer. The pass includes free admission to the National Gallery of Canada for children aged 17 and under and a 50% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24. For more details, visit https://www.gallery.ca/visit/admission.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada is among the world's most respected art institutions. As a national museum, we exist to serve all Canadians, no matter where they live. We do this by sharing our collection, exhibitions and public programming widely. We create dynamic experiences that allow for new ways of seeing ourselves and each other through the visual arts, while centering Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Our mandate is to develop, preserve and present a collection for the learning and enjoyment of all—now and for generations to come. We are home to more than 90,000 works, including one of the finest collections of Indigenous and Canadian art, major works from the 14th to the 21st century and extensive library and archival holdings.

Ankosé – Everything is connected – Tout est relié

About the National Gallery of Canada Foundation

The National Gallery of Canada Foundation is dedicated to supporting the National Gallery of Canada in fulfilling its mandate. By fostering strong philanthropic partnerships, the Foundation provides the Gallery with the additional financial support required to lead Canada's visual arts community locally, nationally and internationally. The blend of public support and private philanthropy empowers the Gallery to preserve and interpret Canada's visual arts heritage. The Foundation welcomes present and deferred gifts for special projects and endowments. To learn more about the National Gallery of Canada Foundation, visit ngcfoundation.ca.

