OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, participated in a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. It was also attended by many of Canada's closest allies and partners, including the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and representatives of the United States – senators Lindsay Graham and Richard Blumenthal as well as U.S. Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg.

The Coalition unequivocally condemned Russia's latest strikes against Ukraine. They affirmed collective efforts to exert pressure on Russia, including through further sanctions as well as military and financial assistance to Ukraine. Prime Minister Carney raised Canada's robust support to Ukraine, most recently through a major sanctions package targeting Russia's shadow fleet and energy revenues; an additional $2 billion in new military support, with funding for drones, ammunition, and armoured vehicles, among other capabilities; and the disbursement of a $2.3 billion loan to help rebuild Ukraine's infrastructure and public systems.

The Coalition underscored their steadfast support for Ukraine's long-term security and sovereignty, and actions to establish a post-ceasefire force. To advance a just and lasting peace, the Coalition of the Willing will have new permanent headquarters in Paris, with plans in place for a future co-ordination cell in Kyiv.

