This support will allow the Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatière center to bolster its innovation and technology transfer capabilities.

SAINTE-ANNE-DE-LA-POCATIÈRE, QC, July 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Bas-Saint-Laurent region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations.

As the Government of Canada puts into place a plan for a robust economic recovery, it is important to support businesses as well as organizations that want to innovate in order to pursue growth and ensure their success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, today announced three non-repayable contributions totalling $1,513,250 to the Quebec Agrifood Innovation Center (QAIC), on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED.

First, an additional $1-million contribution has been provided to the QAIC in connection with its expansion project to broaden its service offerings for the fermented beverages industry. This is over and above the original contribution for the same project announced in 2017, which allowed the organization to complete the work to strengthen the entrepreneurial fabric and improve companies' innovation capabilities.

A $156,000 contribution was then provided for the QAIC's product development and marketing project for the emerging entomophagy sector, which promotes the human consumption of insects. This project will lead to the creation of two jobs. This financial support will be used to acquire and install laboratory equipment, including a centrifugal decanter and a lipid extraction press, as well as cover professional fees for training and installation work.

Finally, the QAIC also received a $357,250 contribution to allow it to continue operating during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Québec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, in addition to being a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's organizations into tomorrow's economy and help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to key sectors in various regions of Quebec, such as the agrifood sector in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. Initiatives such as the QAIC project, which we have supported from day one, will help to ensure an inclusive recovery and create good jobs in our communities."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"We are proud to help businesses effectively equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs, especially as part of our plan for a strong economic recovery. Thanks to our financial assistance, the Quebec Agrifood Innovation Center will be able to continue to innovate in a cutting-edge sector and consolidate its industry and market position, thereby helping to stimulate the regional economy and showcasing its expertise. This support will thus benefit the entire Bas-Saint-Laurent region and is fully in keeping with our efforts to help the Canadian economy bounce back."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"The Quebec Agrifood Innovation Center is developing cutting-edge expertise in a number of emerging sectors. This support from the Government of Canada is essential for innovation and the development of these sectors as part of the new green and sustainable economy."

Charles Lavigne, CEO, Quebec Agrifood Innovation Center

Quick facts

The QAIC is a non-profit organization founded in 1995 which has developed expertise in three key areas: food processing, agronomic research and support for biotechnology companies.

The $1-million contribution was provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, whose goal is to help communities seize promising economic diversification and development opportunities.

contribution was provided under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, whose goal is to help communities seize promising economic diversification and development opportunities. The $156,000 contribution was provided under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program is geared towards entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

contribution was provided under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program is geared towards entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions. The $357,250 contribution was provided through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund. This initiative was launched by the Government of Canada to support SMEs and NPOs that are feeling the economic impacts of COVID-19 and that cannot access other support measures put in place by the federal government. Emergency financial assistance was provided to organizations with limited cashflow to help them remain operational. The measures were implemented across Canada by the six regional development agencies, including CED for Quebec .

contribution was provided through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund. This initiative was launched by the Government of to support SMEs and NPOs that are feeling the economic impacts of COVID-19 and that cannot access other support measures put in place by the federal government. Emergency financial assistance was provided to organizations with limited cashflow to help them remain operational. The measures were implemented across by the six regional development agencies, including CED for . A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]