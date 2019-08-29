The Government of Canada announces an investment to boost tourism in the Eastern Townships

Support for tourism in rural areas receives a helping hand through $500,000 in financial assistance for the Société du parc Découverte Nature de Baldwin

COATICOOK, QC, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Tourism is an inclusive sector that helps promote Canada's culture, diversity and natural beauty around the world, as well as the unique experiences it has to offer. Tourism generates significant economic benefits across the country because one in ten jobs depends on it. This is why the Government of Canada invests in companies and products in the tourism sector.

Today, the Honourable Marie‑Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of $500,000 to support the development of new tourism products and experiences at the Société du parc Découverte Nature de Baldwin. That non-repayable financial assistance is awarded under the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian companies and organizations that seek to create, enhance or promote tourism products, facilities or experiences. In Quebec, the CEF is implemented by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED). This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie.

Through the Government of Canada's support for projects like the one by the Société du parc Découverte Nature de Baldwin, Canadians and visitors to Canada will be able to experience an interactive, immersive survival game, when the organization converts its spaces and buildings into four fun, sports and educational game tables.

This announcement follows Minister Joly's unveiling of Canada's new tourism strategy ‒ Creating Middle Class Jobs:A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. That strategy, which was developed based on input from Canadians and the work of the Advisory Council on Jobs and the Visitor Economy, underscores the importance of the tourism sector as an economic driver for all communities across the country..

Quotes

"These investments will enable communities and businesses in all regions of the country to develop tourism products and experiences that will attract more tourists all year long. This will help the communities, large and small, take advantage of the global tourism boom, diversify their economies and create good middle-class jobs, while showcasing the Canadian brand, which is centred around the shared values of diversity and equality."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"The Government of Canada does not hesitate to support projects that have a positive impact on local tourism and the local economy, like the one by the Société du parc Découverte Nature de Baldwin. They further showcase the unique attractions around us and that resonate far beyond the Eastern Townships. I am proud that this project for improving a major attraction in our area is receiving this significant support from the government. Not only will it promote tourism in winter and the shoulder seasons in rural areas, it will also lead to five jobs being created in Coaticook!"

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Innovation doesn't happen just in big cities: it occurs in all of Canada's regions. That's why our regional development agencies play a key role in helping companies turn their innovations into economic growth and high-quality jobs for Canadians. Through the Canadian Experiences Fund, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and in the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow the Société du parc Découverte Nature de Baldwin on YouTube and Facebook

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca