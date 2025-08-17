OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, participated in a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing alongside the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Prime Minister joined others in the Coalition in welcoming both the leadership of President Trump in building the opportunity to end Russia's illegal war in Ukraine, and the openness of the United States to providing security guarantees to supplement the Coalition's support for long-term peace and security for Ukraine and Europe.

The Prime Minister welcomed President Trump's upcoming meeting with President Zelenskyy, European leaders, and the NATO Secretary General. This approach is consistent with the principles of no decisions about Ukraine being taken without Ukraine and no decisions about Europe being taken without Europe, and the promotion of the long-term security of Ukraine, Europe, and the Euro-Atlantic community.

The Prime Minister emphasized that experience has shown that Russian President Putin cannot be trusted. Therefore, current diplomatic engagement must be reinforced by continued military and economic pressure on Russia to end its aggression. And, ultimately, the long-term peace and security of Ukraine must be supported by a strong Ukrainian Armed Forces, complemented by robust and credible security guarantees from the Coalition of the Willing and the United States.

Canada is co-ordinating closely with President Zelenskyy and our partners to intensify our support for Ukraine and our shared commitments to its peace and security. In these regards, Prime Minister Carney affirmed Canada's latest support for Ukraine, including through $2 billion in new military support, the disbursement of a $2.3 billion loan through the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans mechanism, and our most recent package of sanctions against Russia and its enablers.

As Co-Chairs of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, Canada and Ukraine renew their call for Russia to immediately and unconditionally return Ukrainian children who have been unlawfully deported or forcibly transferred from Ukraine.

