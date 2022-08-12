The Ville-Marie organization obtains over $300,000 in funding from CED.

VILLE-MARIE, QC, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting tourism by funding festivals and events contributes to the economic development of the regions of Quebec. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $301,910 for the Foire gourmande de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue et du Nord-Est ontarien. This funding from CED allowed the organization to continue positioning itself on the national and international scenes, and to develop new products for its 2018, 2019 and 2022 editions.

Created in 2002, the Foire gourmande de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue et du Nord-Est ontarien is an NPO that organizes an annual three-day festive gourmet event bringing together agricultural producers and processors from the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and Northeastern Ontario. The Foire gourmande aims to maximize the socio-economic and tourism-related benefits for the town of Ville-Marie, the Témiscamingue region, and Northeastern Ontario. It is the result of unique collaboration between Quebec and Ontario.

CED's funding has been used to market the festival outside Quebec. The specific activities and products targeted include media placements outside Quebec; public relations; promotional tools; the website; tourism clips; electronic marketing, including mobile apps; and the development of new products.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on organizations that have strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth and key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and fairer economy for all.

"Quebec's SMEs and entrepreneurial genius are central to the development of our communities and make up part of the Government of Canada's economic recovery plan. Through sustained support, our government is helping them improve their products and market their events abroad to draw in more visitors and generate economic spin-offs for their region. As it celebrates its 20th edition, the Foire gourmande de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue et du Nord-Est ontarien can once again count on our assistance. Its contribution to the economic vitality of Ville-Marie and the surrounding areas is undeniable. The success and impact of its project will without a doubt be felt throughout Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"We are pleased to contribute to the visibility of the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and Northeastern Ontario. We would like to thank CED for this valuable financial contribution, which has given the Foire gourmande impressive leverage and allowed us to promote the event and develop new agri-food products. We are proud to be celebrating our 20th anniversary. Our gourmet event is highly anticipated by our visitors, agri-producers, craftspeople and volunteers, and we sincerely thank you."

Bernard Flebus, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foire gourmande de l'ATNEO

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. The goal of this program is to help communities seize opportunities for economic development and diversification going forward.

CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

