Supporting the mission of two Collège de Maisonneuve college centres for technology transfer

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

College centres for technology transfer (CCTTs)—establishments affiliated with the Quebec college network—have a mission to conduct applied research, technical assistance, training and information-sharing activities in a specific field. They help develop and implement technological and social innovation projects, as well as introduce innovation and enable it to flourish within businesses and organizations.

The Institut de technologie des emballages et du génie alimentaire (ITEGA) and the Centre d'études des procédés chimiques du Québec (CÉPROCQ), two research centres affiliated with the Collège de Maisonneuve, will be better equipped to fulfill their mandate thanks to Government of Canada support to acquire new technological equipment.

Process innovation and greening

Faced with growing pressures regarding their environmental footprint, manufacturing businesses are increasingly considering green processes as levers for innovation and priority areas of development.

Since 1996, CÉPROCQ has been helping businesses to convert their innovative ideas into economically viable solutions that respect the environment. More specifically, for 20 years now, CÉPROCQ has been promoting the use of green solvents such as supercritical fluids and the replacement of toxic solvents by proposing green extraction technologies. The new specialized equipment acquired by CÉPROCQ will enable the centre to meet market demand.

The food processing sector is also constantly evolving. Whether it be recent trade deals which, although they open up new prospects, also bring new competitors for Quebec businesses; or consumer demands regarding food safety and the environmental footprint of products, businesses in the sector must leverage innovation.

ITEGA, created in 2007, develops and shares innovative packaging and food processing practices with industrial partners. The institute has acquired equipment to meet growing and changing needs, in order to support preservation, conditioning and processing methods for food products and packaging.

Close to half a million from the Government of Canada

To pursue their mission and adapt to their markets, ITEGA and CÉPROCQ have received non‑repayable contributions totalling $469,610 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

This announcement was made today by Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, during a visit to the Collège de Maisonneuve.

Quotes

"I am proud that our government believes in innovation and is helping with the acquisition of new technological equipment that will benefit both the Collège de Maisonneuve and its students and the college's two affiliated research centres. This is excellent news for Hochelaga and for all of eastern Montréal."

— Soraya Martinez Ferrada Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"In addition to contributing to the economic development of their respective regions and Quebec as a whole in their areas of expertise, CCTTs ensure a better fit between labour needs and specialized training. The Government of Canada is focusing a great deal on innovation as a vector for economic growth and, with this in mind, we are supporting scientific research and technology transfer."

— The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Through its CCTTs, the Collège de Maisonneuve is supporting Quebec businesses that want to innovate and set themselves apart; thanks to CED's contribution, the CÉPROCQ and ITEGA teams will be able to make an even greater contribution to the growth of Quebec businesses by developing clean technology processes and innovative food packaging."

— Malika Habel, Director General, Collège de Maisonneuve

Quick facts

There are currently 59 CCTTs active in 15 regions in Quebec . Together, these centres form a network called Synchronex.

. Together, these centres form a network called Synchronex. A virtual tour of the Collège de Maisonneuve's CÉPROCQ and ITEGA is available.

Funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is responsible for the six regional economic development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is responsible for the six regional economic development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Alexander Cohen, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]