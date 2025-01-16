The organization will receive $7.5M in financial assistance to contribute to the green transition in Quebec's economy.

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

SMEs have a key role to play to ensure Quebec's economy makes the environmental transition. Since 2000, the Fonds d'action québécois pour le développement durable (FAQDD) has been supporting and funding concrete actions by businesses that want to push sustainable development forward in Quebec. These businesses seek to innovate and grow by becoming more competitive in a greener world.

That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $7,500,000 for the FAQDD, coordinator of the Fonds Écoleader. This support will enable the organization to advance the important work that is already at the centre of its mission, as well as improve the competitiveness and environmental record of Quebec businesses. In concrete terms, the funding will allow the FAQDD to mentor at least 200 businesses, which will receive professional guidance in implementing their sustainable development action plans.

This government assistance will make it possible to accompany businesses as they adopt ecofriendly business practices and clean technology. This support will help them launch into action by funding more sustained mentoring to implement environmentally responsible measures. A business that is already targeting a clean technology or that already has a sustainable development action plan in hand will be able to benefit from the services of an expert up to the point where they fully adopt solutions.

A sustainable, just, and more inclusive economy relies, among other things, on businesses making the green transition. The Government of Canada has established programs and services adapted to accelerate the launch of innovative projects, the adoption of clean technologies, and the development of greener products. By collaborating with organizations such as the FAQDD, the government is providing concrete assistance to Quebec's businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers so they can better position themselves and seize opportunities in an economy in transition.

Quotes

"Quebec's businesses are innovative and ambitious. They are ready to take up today's challenges by proposing innovative solutions. We must help them in their work to develop more environmentally friendly processes and products. That is why our government is supporting the Fonds d'action québécois pour le développement durable for a project that will enable it to mentor more SMEs in their efforts to reduce their environmental footprint, while also increasing their competitiveness. This is how we will move sustainable development forward here in Quebec and strengthen our economy."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Since 2019, the Fonds Écoleader has been helping Quebec businesses, especially SMEs, to access the expertise needed to launch into environmentally responsible action. CED's support is enabling us to develop, following a tried-and-true formula, a new range of services to help businesses progress further in adopting ecofriendly business practices and clean technology. We thank CED for trusting us to implement this structural initiative."

Nicolas Girard, Executive Director, Fonds d'action québécois pour le développement durable

Quick facts

Funding has been provided under CED's Regional Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.





In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.





CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.





regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The Fonds Écoleader was created by the Government of Quebec in 2018. It is coordinated by the FAQDD, which is receiving support from CED to implement this initiative.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Jean-Christophe Armstrong, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 343-543-7313, Email: [email protected]