NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, concluded a series of engagements at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York City from July 21 to 23, 2025. The Forum is an opportunity for UN countries to gather and discuss progress made toward the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These goals are a collective call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and build a just, peaceful and inclusive world for all.

Minister Hajdu presented Canada's National Statement on the SDGs, reaffirming our country's work towards international collaboration and in advancing the 2030 Agenda. Minister Hajdu emphasized our collective duty to work with national and international partners to drive meaningful change and build a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous world, for the next generations.

On July 22, Minister Hajdu participated in the High-Level Dialogue on Adequate Housing for All, alongside Bob Rae, Canada's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, in his capacity as President of the UN Economic and Social Council. This session highlighted Canada's focus on housing as a key strategy for reducing poverty, promoting equity, and fostering an inclusive society.

On the Forum's final day, Minister Hajdu hosted Canada's official side event on inclusive and sustainable jobs. This event brought together diverse stakeholders to explore how digital education, disability inclusion, and private sector engagement can help build more inclusive economies.

While at the UN, Minister Hajdu and Alexei Buzu, Minister of Labour and Social Protection for the Republic of Moldova, also signed a Declaration of Intent to establish a Canada-Moldova Social Security Agreement. This marks a key step in strengthening bilateral ties and advancing shared goals of inclusion, equity and resilience.

Canada is focused on advancing the 2030 Agenda both domestically and internationally. While the Government of Canada leads this initiative, partnerships with other orders of government, stakeholders, Indigenous Peoples, and the public are crucial for our collective success.

"Amid global challenges, forums like the UN High Level Political Forum remind us that we are not alone, and we are stronger when we stand united. To create a fairer and more sustainable future for everyone in Canada, we are collaborating with reliable trading partners and allies around the world and championing efforts to advance the SDGs. The UN High Level Political Forum is strengthening international partnerships and securing the future for the next generations so that no one is left behind."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"As we approach 2030, Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the SDGs at home and abroad. Our engagement at the HLPF reflects our belief that global cooperation is necessary to accelerate action and help shape a more sustainable, inclusive, and equitable world for everyone."

– Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development)

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a 15-year global framework that was adopted by Canada and by all United Nations Member States in 2015. At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call to action by all countries to address today's most pressing social, economic and environmental challenges through global partnership.

and by all United Nations Member States in 2015. At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call to action by all countries to address today's most pressing social, economic and environmental challenges through global partnership. This year's United Nations High-Level Political Forum focused on the following five goals: SDG 3 (Good health and well-being), SDG 5 (Gender equality), SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth), SDG 14 (Life below water) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The High-Level Political Forum serves as the main UN platform for Sustainable Development, playing a central role in the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda at the global level.

