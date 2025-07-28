Prime Minister Carney cuts tolls on the Confederation Bridge and fares for interprovincial ferries in Atlantic Canada and Québec

PRINCE COUNTY, PE, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's new government is bringing costs down and building one, strong Canadian economy. The government is focused on reducing the cost of transportation, housing, and everyday expenses, and in parallel, connecting Canada's economy through major, nation-building infrastructure and breaking down internal trade barriers.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced significant cost reductions for interprovincial transportation routes in Atlantic Canada and Eastern Québec. Effective August 1, 2025, Canada's new government is:

Cutting Confederation Bridge tolls for all vehicles from over $50 to $20.

Cutting fares by 50% for passengers, vehicles, and commercial traffic on the Eastern Canada Ferry Services that are federally supported.

Funding Marine Atlantic Inc. to reduce its fares by 50% for passengers and passenger vehicles on both routes and freeze commercial freight rates.

These changes deliver on a core commitment of the Prime Minister's to unite the Canadian economy and put more money back in Canadians' pockets. These will help lower costs, improve mobility between provinces, and drive long-term economic growth for Canadians as we build the strongest economy in the G7.

Quotes

"Canada's new government is on a mission to bring down costs and build one, strong Canadian economy. By cutting tolls on the Confederation Bridge and fares on ferries in Atlantic Canada, Canadians and businesses will save millions of dollars. That means more travel and trade between provinces, a stronger, more united economy, and more prosperity and opportunity for Canadians."

— The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"Internal trade barriers have held our country back for far too long. They've driven up the cost of doing business and created roadblocks for industry expansion nationwide. To build a strong, dynamic economy, affordable and accessible transportation is key. Cutting fares and tolls will allow people to move around more easily, boosting interprovincial travel and tourism, supporting business growth, and strengthening cultural ties between our provinces and territories."

— The Hon. Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"The Confederation Bridge and a safe and reliable ferry service are more than transportation links – they're our connection to the rest of the country. At a time when that has never been more important, our new government is reducing tolls to make life more affordable for Islanders, help get more of our goods to market, and keep our country strong and united."

— The Hon. Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Fishing is central to our coastal economy. The sector sustains tens of thousands of jobs and contributes billions to Canada's GDP annually. Cutting fares and tolls on key interprovincial transportation routes in Atlantic Canada will support the continued growth of this key industry for generations to come."

— The Hon. Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick facts

Operated by the Strait Crossing Bridge Limited, the Confederation Bridge is a federally owned asset that fulfils Canada's constitutional obligation to provide a year-round transportation link between Prince Edward Island and the mainland. The Confederation Bridge handles approximately 90-95% of the passenger and commercial traffic to and from Prince Edward Island . Traffic volumes for the Bridge for 2024 reached 990,198 vehicles. The current toll for a 2-axle vehicle is $50.25 .

constitutional obligation to provide a year-round transportation link between and the mainland. Under the Ferry Services Contribution Program, the federal government provides financial support to the operators of the three Eastern Canada Ferry Services routes – Northumberland Ferries Ltd. (NFL), Bay Ferries Ltd. (BFL), and Coopérative de transports maritime et aérien (CTMA) – to ensure service. The federal government owns ferry vessels and terminals and leases them to ferry operators. The total average annual number of users includes over 531,000 passengers, over 200,000 passenger vehicles, and nearly 20,000 commercial vehicles. The ferries provide service between: Wood Islands, Prince Edward Island , and Caribou, Nova Scotia (NFL). Saint John, New Brunswick , and Digby, Nova Scotia (BFL). Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Québec, and Souris, Prince Edward Island (CTMA).

Marine Atlantic Inc. operates Canada's only constitutionally required ferry service, which connects Newfoundland and Nova Scotia , playing a critical role in the region's trade and social links.

only constitutionally required ferry service, which connects and , playing a critical role in the region's trade and social links. Nearly 65% of goods that are transported to and from Newfoundland are transported by Marine Atlantic Inc., including 90% of all perishables such as fresh produce, medical oxygen, and propane for home heating.

