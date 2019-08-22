Support for the visibility of major events by Réseau Environnement

The Government of Canada awards $60,000 in funding to the largest group of environment specialists in Quebec

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Réseau Environnement is a non-profit organization that resulted from the amalgamation of two environmental associations created over 50 years ago. As the main disseminator of technical environment‑related information in Quebec, this NPO organizes various activities aimed at promoting best practices and innovation.

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions has granted the organization a $60,000 non-repayable contribution to stage the Americana event, which took place in Montréal in March 2019, and the Salon des technologies environnementales du Québec, to be held in Québec on March 10 and 11, 2020. Specifically, within the framework of these two events, Réseau Environnement focuses on network development and structuring through the B2B component, with a view to increasing co-operation and networking and promoting the expertise of businesses in Quebec and Canada.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, took advantage of her meeting Ms. Christiane Pelchat, President and CEO of Réseau Environnement, and her team, to announce this funding. Specifically, this Government of Canada assistance will allow for the designing of promotional material, the development of a B2B transaction platform, and the hiring of staff to fill key positions associated with the implementation of the marketing strategy.

An environmental leader in Quebec, Réseau Environnement proudly represents environmental professionals, businesses, municipalities, as well as many government and parapublic agencies in the water, waste, soil and groundwater, air, climate change and energy sectors. The organization also fosters and promotes trade, the dissemination of technical knowledge, regulatory monitoring, and the promotion of innovations and good practices with respect to local and international markets.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian businesses and organizations. A driving force of the economy, innovation is key to success because it generates growth that benefits both businesses and communities. This is why the Government is committed to ensuring that businesses are able to rely on adequate resources to create and market innovative products.

Quotes

"We need to build on our competitiveness and maximize our industrial and commercial knowledge by supporting innovation. By being early adopters of clean technologies and the associated solutions, we will foster economic growth and the competitiveness of our industries. Government of Canada funding for organizations like Réseau Environnement reflects our commitment to support local businesses that develop clean technologies."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Our government is giving Canadians the means to become more competitive and to thrive in the global economy. The funding announced today for Réseau Environnement is in line with Canada's competitive advantages generated through the organization's marketing initiatives, and will boost economic growth. It will also create good jobs for middle-class Canadians."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Réseau Environnement acts as a solutions accelerator by bringing to the table multisectoral players from all backgrounds. This large variety of expertise enables us to reach a viable, long-term consensus and explore innovative, credible possibilities for the challenges facing certain sectors that affect the environment. Events such as Americana and the Salon des technologies environnementales du Québec showcase our expertise and generate regional, national and international benefits. We are pleased to be able to count on the Government of Canada's funding to increase the scope of our actions towards innovation."

Christiane Pelchat, President and CEO, Réseau Environnement

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was provided under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs who leverage innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, and regional economic stakeholders who help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and inclusive growth in all regions.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

