The governments of Canada and Quebec are announcing a total of $287,550 in financial contributions for Contrôle Concept Dynamique (Nummax), based in Québec, in the Capitale-Nationale region. The financial assistance will support the business in its efforts over two years to commercialize its innovative dynamic LED digital display products in the Canadian and U.S. markets. This project is valued at $481,000.

The Member of Parliament for Louis‑Hébert, Joël Lightbound, on behalf of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, and the Member for Jean‑Talon, Joëlle Boutin, on behalf of the Minister for the Economy, Lucie Lecours, made the announcement today.

The Government of Canada is granting a repayable contribution of $200,000 to Nummax through CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. For its part, the Government of Quebec is granting $87,550, through its agent Investissement Québec and the Programme de soutien à la commercialisation et à l'exportation (PSCE).

Quotes:

"Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good-quality jobs is one of our core priorities. That is why the Government of Canada is providing its support to Nummax, a business whose success is raising the profile not only of the Québec region, but also of the entire Canadian economy. We are here to support workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable economy."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis‑Hébert

"Nummax has been an innovative, dynamic manufacturer with strong roots in the Capitale‑Nationale region for over 15 years now. Through its recognized know-how in designing and manufacturing digital display products, it has succeeded in carving out a prominent place for itself in Quebec and internationally. We are proud to support it in its efforts to promote its expertise further around the world."

Joëlle Boutin, Member for Jean‑Talon

"By investing in commercialization efforts and market development, our government is following through on its commitments. We are helping businesses expand, innovate, and export their products so they can create quality jobs and ensure a prosperous Canadian economy. The support for Nummax is a good example of a strategic investment in a project that will enable Canada to reduce its environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"To ensure growth, Quebec's businesses must focus on international market development. Increasing Nummax's exports will not only be beneficial in ensuring the business's future, but will also help establish a strong, prosperous economy. Our government will always be here to support Quebec's businesses as they conquer and diversify into foreign markets."

Lucie Lecours, Minister for the Economy

"We would like to thank CED and the Government of Quebec for their financial contributions to our growth project. This support will go directly towards commercializing our products and developing strategic and commercial partnerships in the rest of Canada and in the U.S."

Christian Labbé, Financial Director, Nummax

Quick facts:

Founded in 2006, Nummax specializes in the design and manufacture of digital display products, including electronic advertising panels and interactive kiosks.

CED's contribution is part of a series of funding announcements that will take place in the coming weeks totalling nearly $40 million to implement over 20 projects by innovative businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow.

to implement over 20 projects by innovative businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. CED is the key federal actor in Quebec to promote the economic development of regions and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

to promote the economic development of regions and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The REGI program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

Managed by Investissement Québec as an agent of the Government of Quebec , and with a budget of $200 million , the PSCE aims to enhance and update commercialization and export support for Quebec businesses. This program is a key element of the Plan d'action pour la relance des exportations unveiled in March 2021 , which aims to increase Quebec exports to the equivalent of 50 percent of the province's GDP.

