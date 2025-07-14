OTTAWA, ON, July 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The leaders focused on how to make Canada and the European Union (EU) stronger and more competitive faced with changing trade relationships and economic uncertainty.

They discussed deepening their strategic partnership and boosting co-operation between Canada and the EU, as well as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

They reviewed the success of the recent EU-Canada Summit and the progress made since then.

Canada and the EU are strengthening their partnership in key areas such as industrial policy, digital trade, critical raw materials, and clean technologies, in line with the commitments made at the Summit.

The leaders also talked about new opportunities to work together on defence industrial procurement and manufacturing, as part of their new Security and Defence Partnership.

Prime Minister Carney and President von der Leyen will stay in close contact and continue working closely together.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]