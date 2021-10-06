Strongest Families Institute and Bell Let's Talk launch mobile app to enhance access to mental health programs

App offers remote communities access to SFI's proven programs to help improve mental health and well-being

MONTRÉAL , Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk and Strongest Families Institute (SFI) today announced the launch of a new secure mobile app to further enhance SFI's ability to reach people in remote communities with its proven programs that leverage highly skilled coaches and innovative technology to improve mental health and well-being.

"Bell Let's Talk is pleased to build on our existing partnership with Strongest Families Institute to offer a secure mobile app to help even more Canadians access SFI's programs and services, especially as we see increased demand for mental health services driven by the COVID-19 crisis," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "This new mobile app will help more people in communities around the country get the support they need more quickly wherever they live."

The user-friendly app will increase SFI's ability to reach people in rural and remote communities as well as Canadian military families living abroad. Families, youth and adults will be able to use the SFI app to access e-mental health services and still benefit from an online program experience while working offline.

"Demand for SFI services has increased significantly due to the COVID-19 crisis with more people needing access to mental health services," said Dr. Patricia Lingley-Pottie, President and CEO, Strongest Families Institute. "With Bell Let's Talk funding we've been able to increase access to our programs for more Canadians, regardless of where they reside. Having SFI skills at their fingertips provides clients with the support they need to improve mental wellness, when and where they need it!"

Strongest Families Institute is an award-winning charity that provides evidence-based services for children, youth, adults and their families seeking help for mental health and other issues impacting health and well-being. Now celebrating 10 years of helping Canadians, SFI offers timely, customized care by equipping people with valuable life skills through a unique distance coaching approach, supporting families in the comfort and privacy of their own home.

By providing an easy to access app, SFI expects to reach over 13,000 more people in 2021-22. Families, adults, and youth will have quick access to skill-based information, motivational support, and skill tips to help them manage issues impacting their mental health and well-being. The Strongest Families Institute app is available in the Apple and Google app stores.

In 2020 Bell announced a $5 million increase in Bell Let's Talk funding in response to COVID-19 with immediate support for 5 organizations delivering urgent mental health support on the front lines of Canadian communities, including a $600,000 donation to Strongest Families Institute, building on an earlier $250,000 donation to SFI to support the organization's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,300 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About Strongest Families Institute

Strongest Families Institute is an award-winning charitable organization that provides proven programs to improve mental health and well-being by leveraging the advantages of highly skilled coaches and innovative technology. Strongest Families Instituteremoves barriers to care so that people gain quick access regardless of where they live. With Strongest Families Institute's family-centred approach coaching calls are booked at convenient times, day or night. This means that there is no need to travel, no missed time from work or school, services are free to families, and stigma is virtually eliminated. Telephone coaches are diversity-trained and supportive, providing a safe, non-judgmental space while customizing care to meet clients' specific needs and situations. Strongest Families Institute's program skills have life-changing impacts on children, youth, adults and families impacted by challenges such as behaviour,anxiety and depression, and bedwetting. For more information, please visit www.strongestfamilies.com.

