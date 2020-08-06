Statistics Canada to Collect Data on Individuals' Experience of Discrimination

We hope this email finds you, your family and colleagues safe and healthy.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many questions have been raised about its impact on Canadian society. In order to address this information need, Statistics Canada has developed short crowdsourcing questionnaires to collect information on specific topics related to the impacts of the pandemic.

From August 4 to 17, the Agency is conducting a new data collection through crowdsourcing entitled Impacts of COVID-19 on Canadians – Experiences of Discrimination. We will be asking people if they have experienced discrimination based on race, sex, gender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability or language, and whether their experiences have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The information collected will provide insights on Canadians who have experienced discrimination, whether their experiences have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic and if discrimination has impacted certain groups more than others. These insights will help provide Canadians and decision-makers with timely and trusted information to help navigate our path toward a discrimination-free Canada.

How can you help?

The success of this project rests in good part in the hands of Canadians. Statistics Canada stresses that the more people from across the country participate, the better the results will reflect their experiences.

Therefore we are asking you to encourage your readers and your followers to participate. Simply visit www.statcan.gc.ca/COVID-series-e - click the "Participate Now" button to start the survey

www.statcan.gc.ca/discrimination

