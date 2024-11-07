The 2024 Canadian Statistics Advisory Council Annual Report is Now Available

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Statistics Advisory Council (CSAC) released its fifth annual report, Navigating Social and Technological Change in the National Statistical System today. As an independent body, CSAC provides advice to the Chief Statistician and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry to maintain the overall quality of the national statistical system.

This year's report underscores the important role that high-quality data plays in supporting Canada's economic growth, social well-being, and environmental sustainability. As the world evolves and societal issues grow more complex, reliable data becomes increasingly vital for effective decision-making, which is crucial for our democracy. The report also addresses the significant challenge posed by misinformation and disinformation, which can undermine public trust in official statistics and the decisions based on them.

The Council emphasizes the need for greater collaboration and data sharing to meet the demands of Canada's societal issues, while also fostering trust in data and raising public awareness of the importance of data literacy. In addition, they underscore the critical role of leadership in developing effective national data strategies that prioritize collaboration across sectors. They also emphasize the importance of continuous investments in technology and data skills to ensure that Canada's statistical infrastructure remains cutting-edge.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Council members for their continued dedication and valuable insight, which we use to support the agency's direction and progress.

I am grateful for the Council's ongoing collaboration and for their annual report, which continues to support our agency in ensuring that our statistical system remains a cornerstone of our nation's progress and a trusted resource for all Canadians.

Andre Loranger

Chief Statistician of Canada

SOURCE Statistics Canada