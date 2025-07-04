OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Statistics Canada is pleased to announce that the questions for the 2026 Census of Population and the 2026 Census of Agriculture have been published in the Canada Gazette and are now available to all Canadians on the Statistics Canada website.

Every five years, Canadians and agricultural businesses are invited to participate in the census to help paint a portrait of Canada. The information they provide allows us to better understand Canada's economy and society.

The questions for the 2026 Census of Population and the 2026 Census of Agriculture have been published. Post this

Between each census cycle, Statistics Canada conducts comprehensive research, consultations and extensive testing to ensure the census fully captures the diversified profiles of Canadians and agriculture businesses.

Statistics Canada is committed to keeping the questions relevant, accessible, and as easy to answer as possible for all respondents. This ensures that each census provides the high-quality data that Canadians rely on to make informed decisions. See the backgrounder for more details on how content for the 2026 Census questionnaires is determined.

Collection for the 2026 Census will begin in May 2026, except for the most northern and remote areas of the country where collection will begin in February 2026.

To learn more about the 2026 Census, visit the Road to the 2026 Census .

To learn more about the 2026 Census of Agriculture, visit Census of Agriculture.

Quote:

"Every five years, the Census of Population and the Census of Agriculture capture the most complete and accurate portrait of Canada, providing invaluable insights about our country. These are data that matter, and it all begins by asking the right questions. A lot of work and consultation go into the development of the census questionnaires. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to this work by sharing their feedback and taking part in census tests. This will ensure the census continues to deliver the reliable data Canadians have come to expect."

André Loranger, Chief Statistician of Canada

SOURCE Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada, Media Relations, 613-951-4636, [email protected]