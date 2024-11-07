OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Statistics Advisory Council (CSAC) presented its fifth report (Canadian Statistics Advisory Council 2024 Annual Report - Navigating Social and Technological Change in the National Statistical System). The report offers insights and advice on the state of the country's statistical system to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and the Acting Chief Statistician of Canada.

Read the report at: https://www.statcan.gc.ca/en/about/relevant/CSAC/report/annual2024

Canada has witnessed profound economic, social, and technological change and with it the national statistical system faces a number of significant challenges. Good data and statistics are essential to support economic growth and ensure Canada's prosperity and well-being. It is important that Statistics Canada continue its modernization efforts to keep pace with technological and methodological change. This requires modern data science that responsibly adopts the latest technologies, analytical skills that draw on multiple sectors, and coordinated and intersectional data. Statistical programs must also be funded appropriately to keep pace with social and technological change. In the long run, decisions made with timely good data are more insightful, effective and save costs. At the same time, official statistics are increasingly called into question through misinformation and disinformation. This puts their authority, legitimacy and critical role in society at risk. Canadians and policy makers must be engaged to identify and support official statistics in a modern national statistical system.

This year's report includes four recommendations:

Foster trust and data literacy Lead effective national data strategies Invest in technology and data skills Effectively use artificial intelligence

Howard Ramos, Chair of the Council, notes that "leaders and experts in the public, private, academic and media sectors all have a role to play in ensuring the health of the national statistical system, including calling out the misinformation and disinformation that comes with incorrect or misleading statistics." He also notes that "clear leadership and stability are key to a strong statistical system." The Council stresses the need for a timely permanent appointment to the position of Chief Statistician. This is essential to ensure long-term leadership and stability as the agency responds to the changing needs of society.

SOURCE Statistics Canada

CONTACT INFO: Howard Ramos, CSAC Chairperson, Phone: 519-661-2111, ext. 85142, Email: [email protected]