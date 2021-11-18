The collection phase of the 2021 Census of Population is now complete

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to the commitment and cooperation of all Canadians, the 2021 Census collection was a great success.

"Participation across the country was simply outstanding," said Anil Arora, Chief Statistician of Canada. "The participation of Canadians from coast to coast to coast enabled us to achieve an overall collection response rate of 98 percent. Over 84.1 percent of questionnaires were completed online, exceeding our ambitious objective of 80 percent and establishing a new record for online response. Because of Canadians' contributions, Statistics Canada will be able to provide high-quality data to all levels of government, as well as businesses, researchers, non-governmental organizations and individual Canadians to make informed decisions that they can trust. Information from the 2021 Census will be particularly crucial to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and better plan for the future."

Now that the 2021 Census cycle is complete, the Agency is moving to implement the census data release plan. Statistics Canada is proud to present "Your census, your stories: Canada's portrait". The first major census release, for population and dwelling counts, is planned for February 9, 2022. The full data release schedule is available on the 2021 Census dissemination planning webpage.

Statistics Canada thanks Canadians for making the 2021 Census a success!

