OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Statistics Canada is pleased to officially announce the Labour Force Survey Expert Panel. Comprised of national and international experts from government, academia and non-governmental agencies, the panel will provide independent advice and guidance on one of Statistics Canada's most important statistical programs.

The social and economic impacts of COVID-19 have fuelled demand for timely, high-quality data about Canada's society and economy. In response, Statistics Canada has enhanced many of its programs, including its Labour Force Survey, which provides a monthly snapshot of the Canadian labour market. The survey is used to calculate the national, provincial, territorial and regional employment and unemployment rates. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the LFS continues to provide important insights.

The panel will ensure that enhancements to the survey result in the fullest possible understanding of evolving labour market conditions.

"The advice of the members of the Labour Force Survey Expert Panel will be extremely valuable as Statistics Canada works to ensure that one of our flagship statistical programs continues to provide Canadians with timely, accurate insights on evolving labour-market conditions. The impacts felt by the pandemic have demonstrated the value to leaders, across all sectors, of providing timely, data-driven insights to identify challenges and opportunities, and to inform the management and recovery. I welcome the perspectives and recommendations that will come from this expert panel."

-- Anil Arora, Chief Statistician of Canada, Statistics Canada

For more information about the members and the work of the Labour Force Survey Expert Panel, please visit: Labour Force Survey Expert Panel.

