OTTAWA, ON, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Statistics Canada officially released data collected through the second iteration of the Canadian Survey on Business Conditions (CSBC) regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Canadian businesses.

As COVID-19 continues to disrupt economies around the world, the collected data and insights will serve to assess the evolving needs of Canadian businesses and assist governments, chambers of commerce, and business associations as well as entrepreneurs across Canada to devise strategies and mechanisms in support of Canadian businesses as the economy continues to reopen, restart and recover.

"Statistics Canada is pleased to continue our strong partnership with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to bring much needed data and insights to guide governments and businesses during the COVID recovery phase. We are only able to provide this value thanks to the active participation of business owners who believe in the value of data to guide decisions." – Anil Arora, Chief Statistician of Canada.

Today's released data tables are available to all Canadians. The data is available at the national, provincial and territorial levels, as well as by industrial sector, by employment size, by type of business, and by majority ownership. The survey was conducted from May 29th to July 3rd with business owners from across Canada.

"The second wave of the Canadian Survey on Business Conditions will tell us how businesses are coping, and how they are planning and executing their reopening. It will also give an insight into their views on the eventual recovery. The timeliness and relevance of the CSBC, on the scale Statistics Canada has delivered it, will have enormous impact on how the public and private sectors manage this crisis. The Canadian Chamber is a proud partner in developing critical data that supports informed decision-making by policy makers and business leaders alike," said Perrin Beatty, President and CEO, Canadian Chamber of Commerce

On Thursday July 16 and Friday July 17, 2020, we encourage you to access two supplemental releases featuring articles written under the StatCan COVID-19: Data for Insights to a Better Canada banner which will also be published through The Daily.

Statistics Canada encourages you to consult its web portal, COVID-19: A data perspective, to find out about the host of online surveys that have been launched, view published results from these surveys, and access other products such as the new Canadian Economic Dashboard and COVID-19 and the recently launched COVID-19 and the labour market in June 2020.

