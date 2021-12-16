OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Statistics Advisory Council (CSAC) released its second report: Strengthening the foundation of our National Statistical System

I would like to extend my gratitude to the members of CSAC for their meticulous work toward ensuring Canada's statistical system remains world-class.

This report's recommendations echo Statistics Canada's modernization efforts, such as the development of common data standards or the need to increase collaboration with partners from public, Indigenous, private, and other sectors to address critical data gaps. This will make our statistical system stronger and more responsive to the needs of an evolving society and economy.

I welcome this independent body's recommendations and look forward to considering their implementation.

Recent events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have underscored the importance of having nimble, flexible, and trusted data systems to be able to respond in real time to pressing issues.

For over 100 years, Canadians and businesses have entrusted the agency with their sensitive data so that we can, in turn, provide them with key social, economic and environmental insights and trends to make informed decisions.

Our ability to deliver key national insights relies heavily on Canadians. We thank all respondents who ensured the success of the 2021 Census, and look forward to presenting "Your census, your stories: Canada's portrait" beginning in February 2022.

We recognize the immense value of the expert advice provided by the council on an ongoing basis, and will continue to work closely with partners in and outside the federal government to make tangible progress in the areas recommended in this report.

Anil Arora

Chief Statistician of Canada

SOURCE Statistics Canada

For further information: Media Hot Line (STATCAN): [email protected]

Related Links

www.statcan.gc.ca

