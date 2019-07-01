Statement of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen in celebration of Canada Day

OTTAWA, July 1st 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement:

"Happy Canada Day!

"Across the country today, people from all walks of life join in celebration of Canada's birthday. This may be the second-largest country in the world, but our sense of community and attachment feels more like a neighbourhood. We certainly saw this last month, when the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship, unifying people all across the country. We love our geography, but we don't let the enormity of it keep us apart.

"The number of citizens celebrating Canada Day is rising. Today, at ceremonies across the country, over 1,800 people are becoming new Canadian citizens. Canada grows when we open our doors and hearts to the people and cultures of the world. We grow in number, and we grow as a nation. When newcomers become Canadian, our whole country is enriched. We know from decades of experience that communities are better and stronger through diversity.

"With the protection of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, people of every race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and cultural background share in the pride of being Canadian—true, north, strong and free. Every July 1st, we remind each other of just how lucky we are to call Canada home.

"I encourage everyone to make the most of today with your friends, family and fellow Canadians. We The North!"

