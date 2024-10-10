Temporary measures to reunite families across the Canada–US border

OTTAWA, ON, unceded Algonquin traditional territory, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Colonial borders have had profound impacts on Indigenous Peoples. They have put stress on families, kinship, cultural ties, traditional practices, language preservation and revitalization, governance, and economic opportunities. For some communities separated by the Canada–United States border, these impacts are felt on a daily basis.

To address these challenges and to further advance reconciliation, as a first step, today the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced temporary measures to help Indigenous people in the United States reunite with their families in Canada and reconnect them with their traditional territories. These measures will allow eligible Indigenous people whose family members live in Canada to:

work or study in Canada with some requirements waived

with some requirements waived extend their stay for up to three years (for those who are already in Canada )

These temporary measures were implemented to relieve hardship on families while the federal government continues to work toward long-term solutions to address Indigenous border mobility challenges. This work is part of efforts to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UN Declaration) in Canada.

Indigenous people eligible for these measures can apply as of October 10, 2024. Applicants must apply in advance before they travel to Canada. Those who are already in Canada can also apply from inside Canada. Applications can't be made at the border (port of entry). Please visit our dedicated web page for details on how the measures work, who is eligible for them and how to apply.

Quotes:



"First Nations, Inuit, and Métis have long called upon Canada to recognize Indigenous people's mobility rights across our international borders. Through ongoing consultation and collaboration, Indigenous partners have highlighted how these borders affect their families and communities, limiting connections across their traditional territories. These new measures help us respond more quickly to the urgent needs of families separated by borders, while continuing the work to strengthen and expand Indigenous mobility rights."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Reducing the burden of border impacts on Indigenous Peoples, their families and communities is an important part of reconciliation. The Government of Canada is proud to collaborate on these temporary measures with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities to address longstanding issues at the border."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"These measures to bring together First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities on both sides of the Canada–US border are in line with Shared Priorities Measure 52 of the UN Declaration Act Action Plan. They represent an important step in respecting the right of Indigenous Peoples to maintain contact and develop relationships, including for spiritual, cultural, political, economic and social purposes, with members of their own families and communities."

– The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"For many Indigenous Peoples, borders are not merely lines on a map but daily barriers that disrupt cultural, spiritual and family ties. These new measures for reconnection, have been developed through meaningful engagement and dialogue with Indigenous partners, and will address urgent challenges Indigenous Peoples face at the Canada–US border. Strengthening Indigenous mobility rights and ensuring families can come together are vital steps in advancing reconciliation and our commitment to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"The announcement made today is another significant step in the right direction. The international border between Canada and the United States continues to separate our families and create hardship for First Nations in many parts of Turtle Island. We will continue to advance our partnership with Canada and advocate for additional reforms that support uniting our people."

– Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict and Canadian co-chair of the Jay Treaty Border Alliance

"The United States–Canada border directly bisects our community, resulting in our members living on both sides of the border and crossing daily to see family, go to work, participate in sports and traditional ceremonies, and much more. After working with the Government of Canada for over two years, we are excited to see the government's roll out of interim measures that get us one step closer to accomplishing our shared goal of uniting our Mohawk families divided by the US–Canada border. These measures will eliminate some of the barriers our members face while we continue to work on a long-term, permanent solution."

– Chief Michael Conners of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and United States co-chair of the Jay Treaty Border Alliance

"For generations, our Ktunaxa people lived and moved freely across what is now the US–Canada border. We commend the Government of Canada for collaborating in a joint process with our Tribal leaders and taking action to address our inherent rights. These interim measures are a positive first step, but more work remains to fully restore them."

– Chairwoman Jennifer Porter of the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho and United States co-chair of the Jay Treaty Border Alliance

Quick facts:

The UN Declaration is an international human rights instrument that sets minimum standards to protect the survival, dignity and well-being of Indigenous Peoples. The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (UN Declaration Act) came into force on June 21, 2021 , providing a framework for upholding the human rights of Indigenous Peoples and moving forward with reconciliation in a transformational and action-oriented way.

, providing a framework for upholding the human rights of Indigenous Peoples and moving forward with reconciliation in a transformational and action-oriented way. The Government of Canada is exploring legislative and policy reforms so Indigenous people separated by Canada's international borders have the right to enter and stay in Canada . This work is outlined in Shared Priorities Measure 52 (SP52) of the UN Declaration Act Action Plan, which was developed in consultation and cooperation with First Nations, Inuit and Métis people from across Canada .

is exploring legislative and policy reforms so Indigenous people separated by international borders have the right to enter and stay in . This work is outlined in Shared Priorities Measure 52 (SP52) of the UN Declaration Act Action Plan, which was developed in consultation and cooperation with First Nations, Inuit and Métis people from across . Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency held roundtables and discussions with Indigenous communities, governments and organizations from October 2023 to February 2024 to address Indigenous mobility issues through legislative reform. Key takeaways are available in an online report, and any updates will be shared publicly.

to to address Indigenous mobility issues through legislative reform. Key takeaways are available in an online report, and any updates will be shared publicly. Officials from the Government of Canada have been working closely with the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami to ensure that these and future measures are expanded as necessary to address their specific circumstances.

Related products:

Associated links:

Follow us:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Aïssa Diop, Director of Communications, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]