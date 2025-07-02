OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canada's climate continues to warm faster than the global average, extreme weather conditions will become more frequent and severe. This will contribute to increased drought and wildfire risks, which threaten the health, safety and economic stability of people and communities in Canada. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting those affected across the country.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced special measures to help people and communities affected by wildfires.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents whose passports, citizenship certificates, permanent resident cards or other Canadian travel documents were lost, damaged or made inaccessible by the wildfires can apply for free replacements. If they already paid to replace documents because of the wildfires (on or after April 1, 2025), they can request a refund.

Temporary residents, including international students, temporary foreign workers and other visitors, who were directly affected by the wildfires can replace their status documents and apply to restore or extend their status in Canada, or to renew their work or study permit free of charge. The requirement for temporary residents to apply for the restoration of their status within 90 days of losing their status will also be waived for those impacted by wildfires.

Additionally, as of June 11, 2025, application and biometric fees are being waived for foreign emergency services personnel coming to Canada to help fight wildfires.

These measures are in effect until November 30, 2025, providing time for people to secure necessary documents and focus on recovery and safety.

Learn more about who is eligible, how to apply and what replacement documents are covered under the 2025 special measures for wildfires.

Quotes:

"We remain firm in our commitment to support people and communities impacted by increasingly severe wildfires in Canada. These measures will make it easier for Canadian citizens, permanent residents and temporary residents to replace lost documents. They will also help foreign emergency services personnel come to Canada and begin their critical work more quickly, when they are needed most. I'd like to extend my gratitude to the emergency and first responders for their dedication to protect our communities."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Wildfire season is in full swing, and Canadians are feeling its effects in every part of their lives. As first responders, the RCMP and volunteers work around the clock to protect communities, we're doing our part to support those affected. By replacing lost documents at no cost and waiving biometric fees for international firefighters, we're helping ease some of the stress during this difficult time."

– The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience

Quick facts:

These measures do not apply to employer-specific work permit holders wanting to transition to an open work permit.

Temporary residents applying to extend their status continue to benefit from maintained status and eligibility to work while applications are processed.

In 2024, approximately 792 foreign emergency services personnel came to Canada to help fight wildfires.

