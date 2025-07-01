HALIFAX, NS, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement on Canada Day:

"Canada Day is a time to reflect on who we are as a country and to celebrate the people, cultures and values that bring us together. From coast to coast to coast, Canadians can mark this day with pride in our shared commitment to democracy, equality and building a better future.

"Canada's story did not begin with Confederation when Canada became a country. It began with Indigenous Peoples who cared for their land and territories since time immemorial. We celebrate the Canada we know today, but we must also honour and acknowledge the enduring contributions made by the First Peoples of this land, and learn more about their histories, traditions and cultures. Let's continue working together towards a future built on mutual understanding, respect and justice.

"Today, I am honoured to attend a citizenship ceremony at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21. Many similar ceremonies will take place this year—powerful moments that demonstrate the resilience, hope, and dreams of those who choose Canada as their home. As a proud Lebanese Canadian and the daughter of immigrants, I know firsthand the courage it takes to build a new life in a new home. I encourage you to attend a citizenship ceremony in your community and share in the pride and joy of these milestones.

"Being Canadian is more than a passport or status. It means actively participating in our communities, embracing our diverse cultures, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, and standing together with a common purpose. Whether through volunteering, voting, or simply welcoming a neighbour, every act strengthens the fabric of our nation.

"This Canada Day, let's celebrate the values that unite us and recommit ourselves to building a Canada where everyone belongs and can thrive. For information about Canada Day celebrations near you, visit the Canadian Heritage website.

"Happy Canada Day to all who call this wonderful country home!"

