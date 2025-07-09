OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, issued the following statement today:

"On Nunavut Day, we celebrate the culture, strength, and achievements of Nunavummiut. This day marks a key moment in our shared history when the Nunavut Agreement was signed, which led to the creation of Nunavut and the protection of Inuit rights to land, culture, and self-determination.

Nunavummiut have kept Inuktitut and Inuit traditions strong, and continue to protect the environment while building healthy communities. Their leadership continues to shape a better future for all.

Together with the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, we are working to fully implement the Nunavut Lands and Resources Devolution Agreement, the largest land transfer in Canadian history. This means Nunavummiut will have more control over their land, water, and natural resources and benefit from development that is responsible and sustainable.

Today, we honour the leadership of Nunavummiut and commit to building a future based on respect, environmental care, economic growth, and northern-led jobs—a future where Nunavummiut lead the way for generations to come.

Happy Nunavut Day! Quviasugissi Nunavut ullungani!"

