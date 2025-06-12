PEEPEEKISIS CREE NATION, TREATY 4 TERRITORY, LORLIE, SK, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, community members and leaders of Peepeekisis Cree Nation held a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of the construction phase of the Peepeekisis Funeral Home, developed by Peepeekisis Developments LTD. The funeral home will provide a safe space for mourning and celebration, where traditions and cultural practices are respected and honoured.

The custom-built facility, spanning over 9500 square feet, will offer a variety of services and products, including cremation, caskets, video tributes, obituary writing, and more.

Indigenous Services Canada provided $1 million in funding to this project through the Community Opportunity Readiness Program (CORP) to support the development, construction, and operation of the new funeral home business.

The facility is expected to open in early 2026.

Quotes

"These are exciting times for Peepeekisis, as this project represents another step towards sovereignty. For years, our community has needed a facility where we can come together to celebrate the lives of our loved ones, and today's groundbreaking ceremony brings us one step closer to that goal. We are grateful for ISC's support with this funeral home project and look forward to collaborating with ISC on future opportunities. This facility is inspired by our First Nation heritage, but we aim for it to be accessible to everyone. Peepeekisis is unique in that we embrace a diverse range of races, cultures, and religions, and our community has always been welcoming to all."

Chief Francis Dieter

Peepeekisis Cree Nation

"We are honoured to support Peepeekisis Cree Nation as they break ground on their new funeral home. This project is about more than just a building; it's about ensuring culturally safe and accessible spaces for ceremony, remembrance, and healing within the community. Saying goodbye to loved ones is a challenging process, but we acknowledge the importance of this service in supporting friends and family as individuals journey onward."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

Quick facts

The Peepeekisis Funeral Home will be located in Lorlie, Saskatchewan .

. Over 50 individuals will be employed during the construction phase. Once open in mid-2026, the funeral home plans to employ 5-10 full-time staff members.

Peepeekisis Cree Nation is located in Southern Saskatchewan under Treaty 4 Territory.

