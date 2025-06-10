OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, Mandy Gull-Masty, issued the following statement today:

"I welcome the Auditor General of Canada's report of Registration under the Indian Act and appreciate the opportunity to strengthen how we serve First Nations individuals. Registration services are foundational to First Nations individuals' access to a range of services and programs across Canada. I agree with the Office of the Auditor General's recommendations and see this audit as a constructive and valuable tool to enhance the fairness, efficiency, and responsiveness of Indigenous Service Canada's registration processes.

"While the audit highlights areas for improvement, I want to emphasize that important work is already underway in many of the identified areas. Most notably, the Department is transitioning from a paper-based application system to a more modern, digital format — an initiative that will reduce processing times, minimize errors, and improve client service for the issuance of the secure status card. Last month, I also announced the introduction of Bill S-2 into the Senate, which addresses some of the remaining inequities in the registration and band membership provisions of the Indian Act.

Indigenous Services Canada is working in partnership with First Nations communities to make sure that registration services are delivered with integrity, respect, and a strong focus on client service. "

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]