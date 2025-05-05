Taking care

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is a national, toll-free, 24/7 crisis call line that provides support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people. For assistance, call 1-844-413-6649.

Trauma-informed support is also available to all those impacted by the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Health and Cultural Support Program. The program funds access to cultural support (e.g., Elders, Knowledge Holders, and Traditional Healers), emotional support (e.g., community-based health workers, peer supports), and registered mental health counsellors (e.g., psychologists and social workers).

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity and Minister responsible for WAGE, issued the following statement:

"On Red Dress Day, we honour every First Nations, Inuit, and Métis woman, girl, and 2SLGBTQI+ person who has gone missing or been murdered in Canada. We recognize the strength and courage of families, survivors, and communities who continue to advocate for the dignity and justice of their loved ones.

Also known as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People, Red Dress Day was first commemorated in 2010 and was inspired by Métis artist Jaime Black-Morsette's REDress Project—an art installation featuring red dresses hung in public spaces as a visual reminder of the number of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and 2SLGBTQI+ people who are missing or have been murdered in Canada.

Violence continues to disproportionately impact Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. This day raises awareness of this national crisis and offers us the opportunity to reflect on the efforts made—and the work still left to be done to address the deep-rooted, systemic issues and help build a safer and more equitable society. The Government of Canada's efforts to tackle root causes are guided by the National Action Plan, the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, which is reported on annually, and the National Inquiry's Calls for Justice.

Examples of these efforts over the past year include initiatives like the third annual National Indigenous-Federal-Provincial-Territorial Meeting on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTIQ+ People, the first-ever Red Dress Alert pilot in Manitoba and projects such as the Inuvialuit Family Wellness Centre and the Indigenous Victim and Family Liaison Program. By partnering with Indigenous survivors, families, leaders, and organizations, as well as with provinces and territories, we are addressing the long-standing and emerging issues related to this national crisis.

Today we honour the lives lost, recognize the strength of families and communities, and recommit to building a future where all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people can live in safety and security, free from fear."

